Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
The Spun

Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision

The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Contract News

Before the start of the regular season, the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension with Russell Wilson. So far, the star quarterback has not lived up to that contract. Wilson has struggled mightily this season, completing just 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five...
Distractify

Joe Davis Is Living His Dream by Calling the 2022 World Series

Now that Joe Buck has passed the mantle of World Series announcer to Joe Davis, the latter sportscaster’s voice will reach millions of baseball fans during the MLB’s biggest games. The 2022 World Series kicks off on Friday, Oct. 28, with the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Houston Astros, and Joe will be in the Fox Sports broadcasting booth alongside Hall of Famer John Smoltz.
