Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Jerry Jones reacts to Michael Irvin saying Odell Beckham Jr. "would love to play for the Cowboys"
Michael Irvin made some news when he said on 105.3 The Fan Thursday that he has “personal knowledge” that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would love to play for the Cowboys.
Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision
The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral
It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
Justin Tucker Mocked Russell Wilson on the Ravens Flight Home
Justin Tucker said Lamar Jackson was leading the team in high knees. "Ravens fly let's fly."
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
LeBron James stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys after the team threatened to fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Contract News
Before the start of the regular season, the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension with Russell Wilson. So far, the star quarterback has not lived up to that contract. Wilson has struggled mightily this season, completing just 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five...
Joe Davis Is Living His Dream by Calling the 2022 World Series
Now that Joe Buck has passed the mantle of World Series announcer to Joe Davis, the latter sportscaster’s voice will reach millions of baseball fans during the MLB’s biggest games. The 2022 World Series kicks off on Friday, Oct. 28, with the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Houston Astros, and Joe will be in the Fox Sports broadcasting booth alongside Hall of Famer John Smoltz.
'Siesta Key' Moves to Miami as the Stars Pursue Greater Success and Deeper Romance
New location, same ol' drama on Siesta Key. The fifth season of the MTV reality series — officially titled Siesta Key: Miami Moves — relocates the familiar cast from the titular Siesta Key, Fla., to the sunny beaches of Miami. The young adults of the series have their sights set on bigger settings and higher goals as they make the move.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
28K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0