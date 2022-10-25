Read full article on original website
Jaime Scott
4d ago
I don't think he should be allowed back in class tho... He shoulda been kicked out... The safety of the other students and their families should be put first...
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Related
Fox 19
Miami U student accused of threatening ‘parents shooting spree’ out on bond
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student who is accused of threatening to go on a “parents shooting spree” during the recent Family Weekend was released on bond Thursday. Paul James Walker Jr., 20, of Miamisburg, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Butler County Area I Court.
Sheriff: Man who jumped into pond to avoid deputies captured in Butler Co.
NEW MIAMI — A man accused of jumping into a Butler County pond to avoid being arrested by deputies has been captured. Early Thursday morning deputies were called to an alarm going off at a business in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road. When they got on the...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Ohio girl arrested for school shooting hoax
Catholic Central School in Springfield went into lockdown on Tuesday after police received a call saying there was an active shooter.
3 students charged after Jewish religious symbol vandalized on campus
Kevin Ladriere, 20, Eli Lauger, 20, and Santiago Arenas, 19, have been charged with a felony of vandalism. All three men are Miami University students.
Fox 19
Victims identified in Hamilton quadruple shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police have identified four victims of a shooting Tuesday including a 3-year-old girl. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Second Street around 7:45 p.m. Dariel Perez, 22, and Jonathan Jones, 29, were killed, according to the Butler County Coroner. Perez died at...
Fox 19
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Saturday, a Hamilton County Judge set a $100,000 bond for a Norwood woman accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. According to a criminal complaint, Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lilly Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint says that Lilly died “by means of...
Dayton man ID’d in Hamilton double homicide
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday. According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25. Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was […]
Fox 19
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges from 3 separate murders and a kidnapping
Michael Madaris, 16, is being tried as an adult for 20 charges, including six counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping.
Fox 19
Little Miami Middle School threat under investigation
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - Little Miami Middle School received an anonymous threat Thursday, the district said in a message to families. In an update sent later Thursday, the district said “a generic threat indicating violence may take place on Friday was found written in the boy’s bathroom.”. The...
Middletown 2-year-old hospitalized for days with 3 different viruses
Wilder Jackson was at Dayton's Children's Hospital for days after he was diagnosed with adenovirus, rhinovirus and enterovirus at the same time.
Man sentenced to prison for deadly punch at Dayton grocery store
DAYTON — A Dayton man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for causing the death of another man during a fight in 2020. Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr., 49, was sentenced to serve at least 11 years in prison after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
Suspect missing in Butler County pond: Search continues
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are searching a body of water in St. Clair Township after a suspect disappeared during a chase. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, a man ran away, leading […]
Fox 19
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter: Court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood woman is charged with murder in connection with the death of her 5-month-old daughter, court documents say. The criminal complaint says Rebecca King “purposedly caused the death” of Lilly Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint goes on to say that Lilly died “by...
WLWT 5
Community advocates pushing for change after shooting in Hamilton that killed 2, injured 3-year-old
HAMILTON, Ohio — Community advocates are pushing for change less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting in Hamilton that killed two and injured two, including a 3-year-old. "It's another life two lives wasted and that the whole community is at a threat," said Bob Harris, community advocate. Bullets...
Fox 19
CPS parent claims school employee used racial, homophobic slurs against son
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parent of a Cincinnati Public Schools student says a CPS staff member used “aggressive” language in an incident caught on video. The parent spoke on the condition of anonymity. She says it happened Oct. 13 at Woodward High School. CPS says they cannot start...
Fox 19
17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old. Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17. EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. CPD...
Comments / 7