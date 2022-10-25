Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City asks court to force local bar to close at 10 p.m. daily after deadly shooting
Iowa City — The City of Iowa City is asking the Johnson County District Court to require H-Bar to close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily after a deadly shooting outside the bar on 220 S. Van Buren St. Sunday. Iowa City reports it filed a nuisance abatement...
cbs2iowa.com
Third person arrested for Marion burglaries and racist/anti-Semitic vandalism
A third teen has been arrested and charged for a series of burglaries and racist vandalism that happened in the early morning hours of July 21. Koda Holst, 18 of Cedar Rapids, joins Gary Jacobsen III, 19 of Cedar Rapids and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19 of Marion, who were arrested earlier in the week.
cbs2iowa.com
Second man gets sentence in Iowa City shoot-out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The second man behind a shoot-out in Iowa City last year has been sentenced. Sean Hood, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The shoot-out took place on July 24, 2021 in Iowa City. Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) received...
cbs2iowa.com
Body of four-year-old found in Buchanan County pond
Buchanan County — On October 28, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing four-year-old child reportedly last seen in the front yard of his residence in the 1400 block of 145th Street, Fairbank. Multiple agencies responded to assist with an extensive search of the residence,...
cbs2iowa.com
One dead in Johnson County after collision with semi
Johnson County — One person is dead after a crash near highway 1 and 280th St. in Johnson County this morning. The victim's vehicle crashed into a semi-trailer blocking the southbound lane as it was completing a U-turn and entered the ditch. The crash is under investigation by Iowa...
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City public safety shares tips on how to Trick-or-Treat safely this Halloween
Iowa City — Trick-or-treating in Iowa City takes place from 5:30 - 8 p.m. October 31 and the Iowa City Police and Fire Departments want to share some important tips on how to stay safe this spooky season:. Costumes should be safe for walking. Avoid long, billowing fabrics. Wear...
cbs2iowa.com
Crash on I-380 slows Friday commute at the Johnson/Linn County line
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-380 northbound during the Friday evening commute. Traffic was moving slowly in both directions near the Grant Wood Rest Stop in Cedar Rapids, at the Johnson County/Linn County line. According to an Iowa's News Now crew on scene, it appears one of...
cbs2iowa.com
Keota man facing new kidnapping charges
On Thursday the Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges including Kidnapping against Christopher Wulf, 39, after an investigation. Wulf was arrested on October 17th after officials say he repeatedly abused his wife. On several occasions, between October 5th and October 15th, Wulf is accused of forcing his wife into...
cbs2iowa.com
Residents should be able to return home after Cedar Rapids apartment fire Friday
Cedar Rapids — Fire crews are still working to find out what caused a small apartment fire Friday afternoon. According to a press release Friday evening, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were called to the 3700 block of 12th Ave SW around 4:45 p.m. after an automatic alarm and calls to 911 alerted them to smoke in the hallway of a 2nd floor apartment building.
cbs2iowa.com
Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close on November 5
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fong's Pizza will be closing it's Cedar Rapids location permanently on November 5th. The restaurant says the reason for the closure is the "uncertain future of the economy." Their lease is up and pizza will stopped being served at the end of...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids water named the 2022's best in Iowa
Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Iowa's section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) awarded Cedar Rapids for having the best water in Iowa. Every year, AWWA holds a blind tasting competition to determine which Iowa community provides the best-tasting drinking water. Entries are judged by a panel of...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee delivers 1,000 flowers to University of Iowa Children's Hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — 1,000 flowers were delivered to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on Thursday. The flowers were courtesy of Hy-Vee and a lot of donations. Hy-Vee representatives dropped everything off to help brighten days at the hospital in Iowa City. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Schools and Staff hosting 3rd annual Trunk or Treat
The Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Cedar Rapids Education Association are holding their 3rd annual Trunk of Treat event tonight, October 29, from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at the Kingston Stadium west parking lot. Students can dress up in costume and visit their favorite school staff members as they...
cbs2iowa.com
Homecoming Parade draws large crowds in Iowa City
Iowa City — Friday evening, the University of Iowa (UI) held their annual Homecoming Parade along Clinton Avenue. The parade officially kicked off at 5:45 p.m., featuring:. Homecoming-themed floats. Performances. Bands. Dance troupes. Student organizations. Local government officials. Community organizations. UI staff. UI students. UI faculty. Officials also announced...
cbs2iowa.com
Several eastern Iowa sheriffs endorse proposed gun amendment on Nov. ballot
Six sheriffs on the eastern side of Iowa are endorsing adding a new amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Voters in Iowa will decide if an amendment is added on November 8 that has language similar to the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution. But opponents of the amendment argue it...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion cuts the ribbon on 7th Ave., marking an end to the major reconstruction project
Marion — A big night in Marion Thursday, as drivers and city leaders celebrate the reopening of 7th Avenue with a ribbon cutting. This means the end of the reconstruction and streetscape project there. It's a long time coming if you live in town. The project took two full...
cbs2iowa.com
Local author celebrates new book, "100 Things To Do In Cedar Rapids Before You Die"
Cedar Rapids — The City of Five Seasons now has a list of experiences to make sure you enjoy in your life. Wednesday night's launch party at Indian Creek celebrated the new book "100 Things To Do In Cedar Rapids Before You Die." Local writer Katie Mills Giorgio penned...
cbs2iowa.com
Taylor runs for school record 335 yards, helping Prairie dominate Linn-Mar
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Senior running back Makelle Taylor ran for an astonishing 335 yards in Cedar Rapids Prairie's playoff opener against Linn-Mar on Friday night. That sets a new school record for the Hawks. Junior backup quarterback Will Phillips also threw for 4 touchdowns in the first start...
cbs2iowa.com
One Iowan expresses concern for 'fetal heartbeat' law through firsthand experience
DES MOINES — Four months after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, an Iowa judge will take another look at the so-called 'fetal heartbeat' law in Iowa, passed four years ago. The courts blocked it from going into effect but Governor Reynolds is trying to get them...
