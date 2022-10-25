ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs2iowa.com

Second man gets sentence in Iowa City shoot-out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The second man behind a shoot-out in Iowa City last year has been sentenced. Sean Hood, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The shoot-out took place on July 24, 2021 in Iowa City. Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) received...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Body of four-year-old found in Buchanan County pond

Buchanan County — On October 28, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing four-year-old child reportedly last seen in the front yard of his residence in the 1400 block of 145th Street, Fairbank. Multiple agencies responded to assist with an extensive search of the residence,...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dead in Johnson County after collision with semi

Johnson County — One person is dead after a crash near highway 1 and 280th St. in Johnson County this morning. The victim's vehicle crashed into a semi-trailer blocking the southbound lane as it was completing a U-turn and entered the ditch. The crash is under investigation by Iowa...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Crash on I-380 slows Friday commute at the Johnson/Linn County line

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-380 northbound during the Friday evening commute. Traffic was moving slowly in both directions near the Grant Wood Rest Stop in Cedar Rapids, at the Johnson County/Linn County line. According to an Iowa's News Now crew on scene, it appears one of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Keota man facing new kidnapping charges

On Thursday the Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges including Kidnapping against Christopher Wulf, 39, after an investigation. Wulf was arrested on October 17th after officials say he repeatedly abused his wife. On several occasions, between October 5th and October 15th, Wulf is accused of forcing his wife into...
KEOTA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Residents should be able to return home after Cedar Rapids apartment fire Friday

Cedar Rapids — Fire crews are still working to find out what caused a small apartment fire Friday afternoon. According to a press release Friday evening, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were called to the 3700 block of 12th Ave SW around 4:45 p.m. after an automatic alarm and calls to 911 alerted them to smoke in the hallway of a 2nd floor apartment building.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close on November 5

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fong's Pizza will be closing it's Cedar Rapids location permanently on November 5th. The restaurant says the reason for the closure is the "uncertain future of the economy." Their lease is up and pizza will stopped being served at the end of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids water named the 2022's best in Iowa

Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Iowa's section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) awarded Cedar Rapids for having the best water in Iowa. Every year, AWWA holds a blind tasting competition to determine which Iowa community provides the best-tasting drinking water. Entries are judged by a panel of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Schools and Staff hosting 3rd annual Trunk or Treat

The Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Cedar Rapids Education Association are holding their 3rd annual Trunk of Treat event tonight, October 29, from 1p.m. to 4p.m. at the Kingston Stadium west parking lot. Students can dress up in costume and visit their favorite school staff members as they...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Homecoming Parade draws large crowds in Iowa City

Iowa City — Friday evening, the University of Iowa (UI) held their annual Homecoming Parade along Clinton Avenue. The parade officially kicked off at 5:45 p.m., featuring:. Homecoming-themed floats. Performances. Bands. Dance troupes. Student organizations. Local government officials. Community organizations. UI staff. UI students. UI faculty. Officials also announced...
IOWA CITY, IA

