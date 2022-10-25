ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase was caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO