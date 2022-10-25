Read full article on original website
Caught on video: Police pursuit in Albert Lea ends in median crash
ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- A chaotic end to a police chase was caught on camera Monday afternoon in Albert Lea.Investigators say an officer tried to stop a driver with warrants, but the driver took off onto I-35 with two flat tires. The motorist eventually lost control and crashed in the median. Investigators say the driver had meth and does not have a license.
Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
Rochester man, 18, arrested after manhunt; missing juvenile found during police response
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A manhunt Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection to a missing juvenile case. Jacob Bale is facing a litany of charges after an incident just after 7 p.m. at N. Broadway Ave. and Northern Heights Dr. NW. Police said there...
Dozens of Bullet Casings Found at Rural SE Rochester Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call in rural southeast Rochester Wednesday evening. Captain James Schueller said a 911 caller in the 4,000 block of 45th St. Southeast reported hearing over a dozen gun shots that appeared to be coming from the east end of her property around 7:30 p.m. A responding deputy reported finding 37 shell casings that came from a 9 mm gun and four live rounds on a gravel road in the area.
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
Man pleads not guilty to threatening to shoot up Olmsted County business with an AR-15
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot up a business is pleading not guilty. Javarie James Smith, 20 of Rochester, is charged with terroristic threats and two counts of domestic assault. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith called the business where a 19-year-old female worked...
Overdose leads to alleged Mankato drug dealer’s arrest
An investigation into an overdose led to the arrest of a Mankato man for drug sales. Stanley Joseph Broussard, 31, was booked in the Nicollet County Jail Tuesday after an investigation that began in early October. That’s when the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was called to assist with...
One arrested following police chase in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – One person has been arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in Albert Lea Monday. 31-year-old Jose Martinez is being held on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while impaired. Martinez, who has an active...
Pedestrian injured in NW crosswalk crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 27-year-old Rochester woman was taken to St. Marys with possible leg and internal injuries after being struck in a NW crosswalk. Rochester police responded to the intersection of 37th Street and W River Parkway NW at about 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. They found...
Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting. Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away. A witness...
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
RPD reports three overdoses in one day
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to three separate overdoses Friday, Oct. 21, Capt. Casey Moilanen said. The 24-year-old man, 71-year-old man, and 31-year-old woman were each given Narcan, or Naloxone at their separate scenes and regained consciousness, Moilanen said. Rochester police suspect heroin use, with possible fentanyl...
Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
Howard County man sentenced for high-speed chase
CRESCO, Iowa – A high-speed chase in Howard County results in a sentence of probation. Steven Robert Wildman, 35 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft, eluding, third-degree burglary, and child endangerment. He was arrested after an August 3 pursuit that started with a 911 call about...
Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
MASON CITY — A homeless man was arrested over the weekend in Mason City after multiple incidents, once for theft from a store and another after allegedly pointing a gun at an employee from another store. Court records show that 55-year-old Anthony Peterson was in HyVee West on Friday...
Injured Person ID’D in Thursday Morning Crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the identities of the people involved in a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester Thursday. The crash was reported around 9:45 AM after an SUV and a car collided on the southbound lanes of the highway...
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler pleads guilty to drug charges
MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop for a bad muffler has now led to a guilty plea. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Stucker was pulled...
