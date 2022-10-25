ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa pork producers work with farmers to help the environment

CORYDON, Iowa — Pork production is an Iowa staple and one of the states biggest industries. Hog processing operation, Iowa Select Farms, is Iowa's biggest producer of pork. In the past couple of years, the company has been working to help farmers improve conservation practices. We spoke with Sustainability...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids water named the 2022's best in Iowa

Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Iowa's section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) awarded Cedar Rapids for having the best water in Iowa. Every year, AWWA holds a blind tasting competition to determine which Iowa community provides the best-tasting drinking water. Entries are judged by a panel of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Majority of Iowans want to keep 'first-in-the-nation' status

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows a majority of Iowans still want to keep the Iowa Caucuses first-in-the-nation. But the number of Iowans who want another state to take over has doubled in the last seven years. Iowa has been first since 1972 and has held the position...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa State Patrol looks to crack down on reckless, speeding drivers

Iowa State Patrol now says speeding has become an epidemic. From triple-digit driving speeds, to more distracted drivers on the road, Trooper Bob Conrad says now, more than ever, enforcing tougher penalties for reckless drivers is needed. We noticed an increase since Covid. Since the pandemic it went up, where...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy