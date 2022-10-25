ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

The Eagles announce new 2023 US dates for their Hotel California Tour

The Eagles have extended their long-running Hotel California Tour into 2023, announcing five new dates that will take place in February and March in the western U.S. The shows are scheduled for February 19 in Portland, Oregon; February 21 in San Jose, California; February 24 in Palm Springs, California; March 1 in Phoenix, Arizona; and March 3 in San Diego. The Palm Springs concert will mark the grand opening of that city's Acrisure Arena.
SAN JOSE, CA
klcc.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
Mother Jones

How a Timber Mill Spawned a Black Community, and Likely Sparked the Fire That Destroyed It

This story was originally published by Inside Climate News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Weed, Calif.—On Sept. 2, DeAndre Thomas noticed the gusting wind at 5:30 in the morning. The 39-year-old had just finished his overnight shift at the veneer mill where he is a third-generation employee; his grandfather moved from Mississippi to Weed to work there in the mid-1900s.
WEED, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season

It's the final week of the regular season and league titles are on the line. The schedule is headlined by the 63rd annual Bell Game between Indio and Coachella Valley, as well as the highly anticipated DEL game with championship implications between Palm Desert and Palm Springs. Coachella Valley wins the Bell Game and DVL The post High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
CBS LA

Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m.   It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

From Happy Hour to Prime Rib Wednesdays, Here Are 5 Reasons Palm Desert’s Stuft

Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill in La Quinta and Palm Desert is a popular foodie hotspot because it truly has something for everyone! Offering quality pizza and other fan-favorite cuisine in the desert for 18 years, Stuft Pizza has built a tried-and-true name for their family-owned pizzeria. In 1976, Jack and Pat Bertram opened the first Stuft Pizza and offered pizza only on a take-out basis. But Jack had his eye on bigger and better things. With the help of his kids, they expanded upon the traditional pizzeria concept, and today, you can get a lot more on the menu at Stuft Pizza. To celebrate their 18 year anniversary in La Quinta, head in on Nov. 7! Here’s why we love this tasty locale for just about every occasion.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
