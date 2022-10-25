Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge grants restraining order for child forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Related
The Eagles announce new 2023 US dates for their Hotel California Tour
The Eagles have extended their long-running Hotel California Tour into 2023, announcing five new dates that will take place in February and March in the western U.S. The shows are scheduled for February 19 in Portland, Oregon; February 21 in San Jose, California; February 24 in Palm Springs, California; March 1 in Phoenix, Arizona; and March 3 in San Diego. The Palm Springs concert will mark the grand opening of that city's Acrisure Arena.
klcc.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Need a scare? Visit some of Oregon’s most haunted locations
Oregon is known for many things. Its natural beauty, its urban oases, and of course the sheer amount of breweries per square mile. But there is something that hides beneath all of these things. Something darker and more fantastic…. Ghosts.
How a Timber Mill Spawned a Black Community, and Likely Sparked the Fire That Destroyed It
This story was originally published by Inside Climate News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Weed, Calif.—On Sept. 2, DeAndre Thomas noticed the gusting wind at 5:30 in the morning. The 39-year-old had just finished his overnight shift at the veneer mill where he is a third-generation employee; his grandfather moved from Mississippi to Weed to work there in the mid-1900s.
High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season
It's the final week of the regular season and league titles are on the line. The schedule is headlined by the 63rd annual Bell Game between Indio and Coachella Valley, as well as the highly anticipated DEL game with championship implications between Palm Desert and Palm Springs. Coachella Valley wins the Bell Game and DVL The post High school football: League champions decided in final week of regular season appeared first on KESQ.
Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
It’s o-fish-ial: Portland has some of the best seafood spots
Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
localemagazine.com
From Happy Hour to Prime Rib Wednesdays, Here Are 5 Reasons Palm Desert’s Stuft
Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill in La Quinta and Palm Desert is a popular foodie hotspot because it truly has something for everyone! Offering quality pizza and other fan-favorite cuisine in the desert for 18 years, Stuft Pizza has built a tried-and-true name for their family-owned pizzeria. In 1976, Jack and Pat Bertram opened the first Stuft Pizza and offered pizza only on a take-out basis. But Jack had his eye on bigger and better things. With the help of his kids, they expanded upon the traditional pizzeria concept, and today, you can get a lot more on the menu at Stuft Pizza. To celebrate their 18 year anniversary in La Quinta, head in on Nov. 7! Here’s why we love this tasty locale for just about every occasion.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
David Peevy commits to USC Trojans; Lincoln Riley lands huge defensive recruit
Lincoln Riley continues to win key recruiting battles in California. David Peevy, a four-star linebacker from Lincoln High School in San Diego, committed to the USC Trojans on Thursday. Peevy picked USC over Oregon and Washington. Peevy's commitment moves USC's 2023 recruiting class from No. 14 to ...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives SF Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday.
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
Great White Shark Photobombs California Surfer During Competition
See the 'rare' photo here.
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3