LVMH Signs Energy Efficiency Pact With Chinese Developer Hang Lung Properties

By Rhonda Richford
 4 days ago
Hang Lung Properties' Adriel Chan and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Antoine Arnault signing the agreement. Marie Rouge / Courtesy LVMH

PARIS — Energy sobriety. The phrase may have been coined by French president Emmanuel Macron as part of his plan to reduce national power consumption, but like any good trend, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is taking it global.

The world’s largest luxury group is partnering with Hong Kong-based real estate developer Hang Lung Properties to reduce their energy consumption. LVMH head of image and environment Antoine Arnault and Hang Lung vice chair Adriel Chan took part in a splashy signing ceremony Tuesday, with the groups committing to a three-year partnership.

Hang Lung Properties will cut its energy consumption by 18 percent by 2025 across its 100 shopping malls, in part by turning off shops’ lights outside of business hours, while LVMH committed to measuring and tracking energy consumption at its stores and sourcing 70 percent of its materials within 300 miles. This follows LVMH’s overall energy reduction plan, which aims to cut consumption 10 percent worldwide by October 2023, which was announced Sept. 15.

“As far as sustainable development is concerned, I think we are pioneers – as far as philosophy is concerned, and as far as mindset is concerned,” said Arnault of his efforts to overhaul the group.

“As virtual spaces continue to flourish, we strongly believe that physical experience must retain its importance, because it constitutes one of life’s enjoyable pleasures…[and] the excellence of our stores extends to their environmental excellence,” he said. Arnault noted that they do not always have direct control of their properties and thus are not able to ensure those shopping center units adhere to LVMH’s environmental standards. “Ambitious environmental objectives must therefore be shared by both partners or there is a risk that these goals will not be achieved.”

Arnault praised Hang Lung for working collaboratively: “A landlord that shares our environmental ambitions as well as our belief that partnerships are a powerful driver for positive change,” he said. LVMH has 97 stores in mainland China through Hang Lung Properties.

“This partnership will make a positive impact in real estate and retail globally,” said Chan, noting that China aims for carbon neutrality in 2060, while the group aims for 2050. “This brings me to one of my favorite aspects of sustainability, the fact that it is a positive sum game, in what often feels like a zero-sum world. We’re setting an important example for the entire real estate sector. And we hope that it will inspire many more collaborations with our other tenants, and for LVMH with their other real estate partners.”

Arnault noted that they are now seeking out similar agreements with property groups in the U.S. and Europe.

LVMH  head of image and environment Antoine Arnault. Marie Rouge / Courtesy LVMH

The signing was part of LVMH’s “Life 360 in Stores” conference, which awarded some of the group’s maisons including Hublot, Berluti, Fendi and Loewe, as well as multibrand retailers Sephora, DFS and Le Bon Marché, for innovations.

LVMH environment development director Hélène Valade discussed the company’s commitment to reducing its energy use. “We have been in a context of very high tension on the energy market, in particular on the electricity and power market and we have tried to act proactively to present a plan for energy sobriety,” she said. “We do things which are more profound in terms of energy efficiency, because we are talking about issues which are complex, sophisticated in a city.”

Éléonore de Boysson, president of DFS in Europe and the Middle East, said the group’s Paris department store La Samaritaine has reduced its energy consumption significantly. While they don’t have hard numbers just yet, it could be up to 40 percent, she estimated. De Boysson noted the historical building installed all LED lighting during its renovation, and that DFS recently launched an internal education campaign for employees. “It was easier because we have a very young team, and all the young people have a very high awareness of these issues, so it was quite easy to mobilize them,” she said.

The reductions are also helping the bottom line and making the financial argument for environmental programs, said Valade. “We can also talk about the economic challenge, because the power and electricity invoices are going down, and this supports the environmental transition that we need.”

Stores are reporting bimonthly numbers on energy use so the group can accurately set targets and monitor reductions, group deputy director of environment Alexandre Capelli told WWD. The plan has been implemented across France, and will be applied across Europe on Nov. 1. It will roll out to the rest of the world in the first quarter of 2023 in order for the group to reach its targets by the end of the year.

The conference also served as a small preview of an upcoming retail, real estate and climate forum that will be cohosted by LVMH and Hang Lung to discuss further ways property developers can reduce their energy use.

Valade said the conference is the first of its kind and aimed at “cocreating” solutions. “It is also the first time with LVMH and the Hang Lung team to define the duty of each one to ameliorate the environmental management of boutiques, in a collaborative partnership,” she told WWD. “The precise measures are not yet defined, but we thought it would be more effective to sit down with LVMH teams and operational teams to discuss and decide formats to make our work, construction, mobilization and valuation more efficient.”

“We are highly anticipating it,” she added.

That conference will take place Nov. 24 and 25 simultaneously in Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Related
WWD

Swire Properties Partners With CTG Duty Free on Retail Landmark in Sanya

SHANGHAI — Hong Kong real estate giant Swire Properties has inked an agreement with China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Ltd., the world’s largest duty-free operator, to develop a luxury retail project in Sanya, China‘s resort town in the southern Chinese province of Hainan. The 50-50 venture...
WWD

China’s Digital Retail — What’s Next?

The digital economy has entered the “fast lane” and is progressing at a high speed under a new wave of technology and China has been at the forefront in terms of scale for several years. From 2012 to 2021, the volume of the country’s digital economy grew from $1.52 trillion to more than $6.25 trillion and the proportion of the digital economy in overall GDP rose from 21.6 percent to 39.8 percent. But even amid this explosive growth the online retail industry has been slowing, with declining profits since the era of the “traffic dividend” has come to an end....
WWD

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Strong growth in Europe and an improvement in China contributed to a 32 percent gain in revenues in the first nine months of the year at the Moncler Group. In the period ended Sept. 30, sales surpassed the 1.55 billion euros benchmark, compared with 1.17 billion euros in the first nine months of 2021. Compared with 2019, sales climbed 57 percent at constant exchange.More from WWDThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021Backstage at Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2020Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2019 In the third quarter, revenues rose 12 percent at constant exchange to 638.3 million euros compared to the same...
WWD

Kiko Milano’s CEO on Pivoting a Makeup Chain Into a Global Beauty Brand

MILAN — Transformation is a recurrent word in the strategy Simone Dominici is implementing at Kiko Milano, the Italian cosmetics brand he was appointed to helm earlier this year. Within eight months, the new chief executive officer — who succeeded Cristina Scocchia in the role and has had former experiences at Unilever, Coin, Bottega Veneta and, most recently, Coty Inc. — has injected a new dynamism into the company by shifting its paradigm across different axes, ranging from product assortment to distribution. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Federica Tosi RTW Spring 2023Gabriele Colangelo Resort 2023 And Kiko...
WWD

Tips for Copyright Protection in China: Act Fast and Think Outside the Box

SHANGHAI — For emerging designers and established brands alike, navigating China‘s copyright protection system might seem like a daunting task. According to Sindy Ding-Voorhees, an intellectual property law attorney at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, taking preventive measures is an easy first step. “In China, your rights are...
WWD

Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Angela Bassett Holds Court in Purple Moschino Peplum Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Angela Bassett arrived on the red carpet in a vibrant purple dress by Moschino on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” To celebrate reprising her role as Queen Ramonda in the sequel to “Black Panther,” Bassett’s silhouette incorporated a pleated peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, and a pleated peplum hemline with a floor-length skirt. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated with a pair of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Wears Braided Balmain Look for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, wearing a standout two-piece white ensemble. To celebrate her role in the “Black Panther” sequel, Nyong’o looked to Balmain. The actress wore a one-shoulder cropped keyhole top with a floor-length matching skirt with triangular cutouts. The complementary pieces incorporated braided fabric around the shoulder and down the center of the skirt.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow Louis Vuitton Suit at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Michael B. Jordan arrived on the red carpet in a shining yellow two-piece ensemble for the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. To celebrate the sequel to “Black Panther,” Jordan wore an outfit from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 menswear collection that included a long coat with oversize breast pockets over a ribbed Intimissimi tank top and pants with a split seam at the bottom of the hem. He toned down the bright yellow by wearing a pair of the brand’s black shoes. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business. Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
WWD

Zoë Kravitz Wears Strapless The Row Dress at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch

Zoë Kravitz brought sleek style to Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. The “High Fidelity” star stepped out for the soiree in a monochromatic ensemble that featured a black tube dress by The Row with coordinating pumps by Manolo Blahnik.More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She slicked her hair back in a bun and opted for a peachy lip. Kravitz accessorized with several Tiffany & Co. pieces, including...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Former Mackage Executive Launches Knitwear Company

Elisa Dahan, who was instrumental in building Mackage and turning it into a recognizable label, is debuting her first direct-to-consumer company. Named for her late mother, Dodiee is a label that specializes in knitwear that aims to blend knitwear and shapewear, with compression components. A year ago, Dahan exited Montreal-based Mackage, where she’d worked since 1999, a year after it was started.
WWD

Tessa Thompson Embraces Oversize Suiting for Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gift Guide Launch Celebration

Tessa Thompson arrived at the debut of the Neiman Marcus holiday campaign and Fantasy Gifts unveiling on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, with her striking spin on oversize suiting. The actress, who served as the evening’s host, wore an all-black ensemble, including a double-breasted blazer that she wore open and a pair of flare-leg pants. Underneath the blazer, she wore a bralette. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsDiwali in New York PartyCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Thompson accessorized with a sparkling silver sequin bag, several rings and a pair of hoop earrings. When it came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Liu Ziyi

China's online retail economy is entering a new, more mature phase that will require greater innovation.
WWD

VF CEO Steve Rendle on Cautious Consumers, Promotional Retail Marketplace

The consumer narrative has taken a hard turn — and the latest results from outdoor and active giant VF Corp. show just how dramatic the plot change is for fashion.  “Consumers are becoming more choiceful and cautious,” said Steven Rendle, VF’s chairman and chief executive officer, in an interview with WWD. “Here in the U.S., inflation [and] geopolitical noise are all causing consumer sentiment to soften.” More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign That isn’t news in and of itself. Discount giants Walmart and Target sent...
WWD

Todd Patrick Opens Flagship as Hub for Emerging Brands

Todd Patrick is rounding out the year by going all in on retail, opening a new flagship location in Atlanta, Georgia, to build brand awareness for the six-year-old menswear label, and serve as a platform for emerging brands and a hub for its local community. The label, founded by creative director Desyree Nicole, this week opened the store at 284 Buckhead Avenue, offering styles from Todd Patrick as well as apparel, beauty and lifestyle products from nine emerging brands. Since March 2021, Todd Patrick had operated out of a smaller storefront in Atlanta. Nicole and the company’s chief operating officer Gabriella...
ATLANTA, GA
WWD

McPherson’s Men’s Store Is Now a Video Star

It’s not often that a traditional men’s specialty store finds itself starring in a music video. But that’s just what happened with McPherson’s Men’s Shop. The Nashville, Tennessee, retailer, which has been in business since 1969, turned its store over to Florida Georgia Line lead singer Tyler Hubbard to shoot the video for his song “I’m the Only One” off of his new solo project “Dancin’ in the Country.”More from WWDSunglasses Trend Spring 2023: AthleticismNili Lotan Men's Spring 2023Nobis Men's Fall 2022 In the video, Hubbard plays a store employee charged with keeping the store neat and clean. But when the store...
NASHVILLE, TN
WWD

Ensuring a Future-ready Retail Industry

The Jay H. Baker Retailing Center describes itself online as “an interdisciplinary industry research center championing the retail industry.”. “We bring together a network of retail leaders, founders, faculty and students to discuss the opportunities and challenges that impact the retail world of today and tomorrow,” the company says on its website.
WWD

WWD

