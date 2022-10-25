ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin amid lawsuits

By SCOTT BAUER
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiDUA_0im1l6Ut00

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — In-person early voting began Tuesday in battleground Wisconsin amid ongoing lawsuits affecting which ballots can be counted or tossed, recently ordered bans on drop boxes, and restrictions on who can return ballots.

The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to Election Day in the swing state where both Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are on the ballot.

Polls have shown the governor's race between Evers and Republican Tim Michels to be about even, while Johnson has an apparent lead over Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in the Senate race.

Billy Feitlinger was first in line, 45 minutes before the doors opened Tuesday, at the Madison city office building, a block from the Capitol, to cast his ballot. By the time doors opened, about 12 people were in line.

Feitlinger said he worries that voters will be confused about the absentee voting process. Republicans in Wisconsin led efforts making it more difficult to vote absentee following former President Donald Trump's loss in 2020.

“My belief is we should make it easier for all eligible voters to vote,” said Feitlinger, a Democrat.

Mary Stoffel, who was among the first 10 voters, said that it felt good to get it done and that she worried about others being confused about the rules.

“There are still people who think that drop boxes are open because they're still sitting on the streets,” she said.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court in July banned absentee ballot drop boxes located anywhere other than in a local election clerk's office. The court also said that only the voter can return the absentee ballot. A federal court later clarified that federal law allows people with disabilities to receive assistance returning their ballots.

A judge sided with Republicans in another lawsuit ruling that election clerks are not permitted to fill in missing witness address information. In order to be counted, each absentee ballot must include the signature and address of a witness.

The elections commission had issued guidance in 2016 saying clerks could fill in that information. But the judge ruled that because state law does not allow for that to be done, the guidance was illegal.

There are two pending lawsuits over how much of the witness's address must be present in order for the clerk to accept the ballot. The elections commission has said an address is the street number, street name and municipality.

But one lawsuit, filed by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, seeks a ruling on what constitutes a missing address, arguing that clerks should accept anything short of a completely blank address. The legal fight has led to confusion among some clerks about what ballots they can accept or reject for missing information.

A judge in that lawsuit planned to announce her ruling Wednesday, after she previously voiced concerns about creating confusion after voting has begun. Nearly 259,000 absentee ballots had been returned as of Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

That equates to a return rate of 56% as of 14 days before the election. At this point in 2020, 69% of requested absentee ballots had been returned, but that was also during the first year of the pandemic when the use of absentee balloting surged to previously unseen levels.

Early voting locations and hours vary across the state, but the window to allow the option runs from Tuesday through Nov. 6. Voters can return absentee ballots on Election Day and also register at the polls.

Barnes voted in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning before leading a rally with union workers to vote at Fiserv Forum. Johnson held a rally in a conservative Milwaukee suburb, a crucial area for Republicans needed to blunt Democratic turnout in Milwaukee and liberal Madison.

Michels had no scheduled events Tuesday but did plan a Wednesday rally scheduled in Waukesha, a Republican-rich Milwaukee suburb, and in Green Bay with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. A series of other surrogates for both sides planned events this week as well.

Former President Barack Obama planned a Saturday rally with Democratic candidates in Milwaukee. Obama recently cut television ads for both Evers and Barnes. There are no announced plans for President Joe Biden, who won Wisconsin in 2020 but whose approval ratings are below 50%, to campaign in the state.

Likewise, former President Donald Trump has endorsed both Michels and Johnson but has no announced plans to campaign in the state. His approval rating is even lower than Biden's, based on the latest Marquette University Law School poll.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Biden votes early by casting his ballot in Delaware

President Biden voted early in the midterm elections on Saturday, casting a ballot in his home state of Delaware. The president, who turns 80 next month, voted alongside his 18-year-old granddaughter Natalie Biden, who voted for the first time. After Natalie voted, Biden placed an "I Voted" sticker on her shirt.
DELAWARE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland’s first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
WSOC Charlotte

NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said. Up to two thirds of New York’s...
WSOC Charlotte

California revenues decline amid economic worries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

‘Serious money’: 70-year-old woman wins lottery twice in one week in Delaware; wins $400K

WILMINGTON, Del. — A woman in Delaware won the lottery twice in one week and won $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes on the same day. According to a news release from the Delaware Lottery, a 70-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, won two-six figure prizes in a week totaling about $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes, however, on the same day on Oct. 20.
DELAWARE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

FBI warns of child abductions through rideshares

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a warning for parents after instances of kids being abducted and transported through rideshare companies. It’s important to note that these abductions are extremely rare, but the FBI is issuing the warning because of the high impact of this type of crime.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
131K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy