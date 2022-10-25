Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
Longboat Observer
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
Bay News 9
New mega-apartment complex to open in Lakewood Ranch in 2024
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A new mega-apartment complex is breaking ground in Lakewood Ranch with an opening date set for sometime in 2024. Renata in Lakewood Ranch on Rangeland Parkway will be home to 504 apartment homes and feature luxury amenities like a resort style pool, lake views, workout area, walking trails, a dog park and pet spa and even a golf simulator.
Ian's flood waters deposited a big problem for Ft. Myers couple's apartment
A Fort Myers couple who barely escaped their ground-floor apartment says their landlord is demanding they clean up after the storm in order to get their deposit back.
floridapolitics.com
New Port Richey Mayor under fire after Bike Fest diss
A petition is circulating to have Mayor Rob Marlowe removed from office. Some New Port Richey residents want their Mayor to step down, citing disrespect to local businesses. At issue is the city’s annual Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day festival held this year from Oct. 7-9 despite Mayor Rob Marlowe’s apparent disdain for the event.
‘A constant reminder of what we lost:’ North Port still working to remove debris as residents try to move forward
Nearly one month after Hurricane Ian, the recovery feels slow for some North Port residents even as the city is working to pick up debris as fast as possible.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market
Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Tuesday that it will be ending its Red-Light Camera program. The contract between the county and red-light camera vendor Conduent expired at midnight on Oct. 15. Conduent will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped. Despite the program ending, that does...
WINKNEWS.com
Man bitten while trying to remove alligator from Englewood East property
A man was bitten by an alligator on Tuesday morning while trying to remove it from his property in Englewood East. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home on Tacoma Avenue in Englewood East. The property owner attempted to remove the alligator himself and was bitten on the arm.
Charlotte County debris clean-up not expected to be complete until spring 2023
Charlotte County Public Works told Fox 4, Charlotte County has the option to hire two more contractor companies to bring in more debris trucks but is not an option they are looking at right now.
usf.edu
HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a new hospital in Manatee County
Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the hospital will be part of a medical district planned for its North River Ranch development in Parrish. HCA Florida has purchased 22 acres for a hospital to be built in north Manatee County, the land developers announced Monday. Neal Land & Neighborhoods said the...
NBC 2
Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast
BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Saves Motorcyclist Life On Camera
A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper is being hailed a hero after a dashcam video shows the trooper respond to a crash scene, and jump into action. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on September 30, 2022, at approximately 4:11 P.M., Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling on
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on I-75 South in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
More mobile homes appearing as many continue to recover from Hurricane Ian
Nearly a month since Hurricane Ian changed lives forever, some still need to figure out where to live.
2 arrested after putting half-eaten Walmart rotisserie chicken back on shelf, Largo police say
Two Largo residents were arrested Wednesday after police say they were caught partially eating a rotisserie chicken at Walmart and putting it back on a shelf.
AOL Corp
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
WATCH: Alligator Bites Florida Man Trying To Remove It From Neighbor's Home
Neighbors said the angry alligator latched onto the inexperienced man's arm.
Two Little Dogs In Tampa Saved From Life Of Suffering
TAMPA, Fla. – Two little dogs soaked and matted in urine and feces have been rescued by Hillsborough County’s Animal Control Services and Pet Resource Center. In a Petition for Enjoinment filed on October 24 in the Hillsborough County courts, Bernard Williams of Tampa
