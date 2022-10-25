OCPD Searching For Answers In Unsolved Murder

The Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for help from the public after 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller Jr. was killed in a shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue on Oct. 4.

Officials said Fuller may not have been the intended target, but the crime was not an accident.

"We do beleive that residence was intentionally targeted," OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight said. "Not so much the young man, but the residence."

OCPD said if you have any information, to call the homicide tipline.