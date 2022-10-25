Read full article on original website
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
California revenues decline amid economic worries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Mayor urges settlement of Baker Act facility rift
Inverness Mayor Bob Plaisted will make a proclamation during Tuesday’s city council meeting calling for a Baker Act facility. Plaisted knows that given the stalemate of the proposal after more than three years since a new drug addiction mental health provider was awarded the county’s contract, his proclamation may not tip the scales, but it’s one more call for a resolution.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Inflammatory remarks not who Citrus County is
Inverness Council candidate warns of influx of Democrats bringing crime, moral degradation. Stance is discriminatory, prejudice. Housing prices across the United States, including Citrus County, have triggered a crisis for working-class families as well as seniors on fixed incomes who are struggling to make ends meet.
Citrus County Chronicle
No need to be hateful
The Sunday, Oct. 23, Chronicle used much of its space containing rather hateful comments about an Inverness City council candidate’s position on an issue. While I can agree his position would upset some, those who got upset were mostly even more hateful. It would have been Better just to disagree without spewing so much hate.
Citrus County Chronicle
'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
Citrus County Chronicle
The story behind John Brown Fishing Pier and John Brown
Discover Citrus County is an award-winning magazine published each October by the Citrus County Chronicle. Each year the Discover magazine focuses on a new and unique theme giving readers a glimpse into the past, present, and future of our beautiful community, Citrus County, Florida. This year we decided to give...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Opioid Community Summit starts the conversation with the public
Although attendance wasn’t what the organizers of the Citrus County Opioid Community Summit had hoped for, the dozen or so people from the community who came to the event on Oct. 27 were there because the topic of substance use disorder was important to them. One woman said she...
Citrus County Chronicle
Study: Homosassa Springs sixth most affordable place to live in Florida
Homosassa Springs is the sixth most affordable place to live in Florida, according to a new study. SmartAsset, a financial technology firm, issued its eighth annual affordability report this week. In ranking cities, it considers such factors as taxes, homeowners’ insurance and mortgage rates and home costs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardiac and Vascular Consultants
Citrus County Chronicle
City of Williston awarded 400K grant for sports complex
WILLISTON — The city of Williston has been awarded a grant by the Florida Department of State to make needed improvements to the Cornelius Williams Sports Complex. The announcement was made at the Oct.18 city council meeting. The African American Historical and Cultural Grant – in the amount of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Driver uninjured after dump truck overturns from striking overhead utility cables
A Hillsborough County man was uninjured after the dump truck he was driving in Citrus County struck utility cables before overturning along a highway near Homosassa. According to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office crash report, the 36-year-old Tampa man driving the dump truck at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, was eastbound on a driveway in the 1800 block of U.S. 19, looking to enter the highway after dumping a load of debris.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 26 and 27
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 26. Christopher Bryant Crabtree, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 26 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inmate arrested for trafficking fentanyl on same day as initial arrest
Roughly 10 hours after he was booked into the Citrus County Detention Facility under misdemeanor charges, a Homosassa man was arrested again for this time hiding a trafficking amount of fentanyl on his person while in custody. Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, was first arrested at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct....
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Levy County schools awarded funds through School Recognition Program
On Oct. 17, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $200 million in awards for a number of schools in the state through the School Recognition Program. According to a news release, the awards are set to go to 1,400 institutions that showed student growth and teaching excellence during the 2021-2022 school year. Additionally, in order for the schools to be eligible for the awards, they had to receive a school grade of “A” or improve by at least one letter grade from the year before.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness motorist involved in fatal Pasco County traffic crash with pedestrian
A Citrus County motorist was involved in a deadly traffic crash when his vehicle and two others collided with a pedestrian walking across an interstate in Pasco County. Prior to the 5:07 a.m. collision Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 41-year-old Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling south on I-75, near milepost 274 outside of Land O’ Lakes, when their Ford Expedition broke down.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks for supporting needy pets
A special thank you to the pet lovers of Citrus County and the staff and members of the Shepherd of the Hill Episcopal Church for their support for the Precious Paws Rescue Big Bird Party on Saturday, Oct. 22. The food pantries and the home delivered meals program received all...
Citrus County Chronicle
Target closes on Lecanto property
The Target Corporation on Thursday closed on 11 acres on the northwest corner of County Roads 491 and 486, according to county clerk records. The property owner, Anchor Ridge, sold the property to Target for $3 million.
Citrus County Chronicle
Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report Oct. 27-28
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Vehicle burglary, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 26, off of Fan Palm Point, Crystal River;. Criminal mischief, 12:38 p.m. Oct. 26, off of Educational Path, Lecanto;. Criminal mischief, 2:31...
Citrus County Chronicle
Harbor Freight backs out of Inverness; Chili's to open soon
Harbor Freight won’t be coming to Inverness after all. The California-based tool and equipment chain had submitted plans to the city to occupy part of the space formerly occupied by the old Publix at the Inverness Regional Shopping Center off U.S. 41 North.
