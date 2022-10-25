ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, VA

Hometown Eats: Gina’s Food with Flavor

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “That kitchen is my happy place and the more people I feed, the happier I am,” said Gina’s Food with Flavor owner Peggy Fleming. A good restaurant can be boiled down to a few things. “Love, family, fellowship, all that wrapped into one....
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces Thanksgiving closure

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/BJ’s & Business Wire Release) - BJ’s Wholesale Club, a membership warehouse retailer with a store in Roanoke, has announced it will be closed Thursday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Our team members demonstrate hard work and dedication day in and day out,...
Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event

BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals. To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The...
Now Open: Aerie promotes body positivity, empowerment through apparel at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge is welcoming Aerie, one of the fastest-growing brands in the apparel industry to their mall. The story opened on Thursday for customers. The mall said Aerie is committed to creating exceptional merchandise collections while positively influencing the way women see themselves and treat others. The store offers intimates, apparel, activewear, and swimwear with every piece designed for comfort. The Aerie brand promotes body positivity, empowerment, and confidence.
Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
Bedford police hands out Halloween treats to kids

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department gave treats to the kids from Main St. UMC on Friday. "We gave nothing but treats to all the little angels, deer, unicorns, and many more," the department said. The department also said that the kids brought them muffins.
Swim with Pumpkins at the Jamerson Family YMCA!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jamerson Family YMCA is gearing up for a spooktacular weekend to help you have a great Halloween. Friday night, Oct. 28 they will be holding a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. "We have 30 trunks coming. Including a big...
Tinnell’s Finer Foods

The story below is from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The well-known grocery spot was a main staple in the Crystal Spring neighborhood. Open the doors of Crystal Spring Grocery Co. in South Roanoke, and you’ll feel a neighborly vibe with a...
Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
Roanoke deputy retires after 27 years of service

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — After nearly three decades serving in the Roanoke Sheriff's Office, one man is saying goodbye to his role as a deputy to retire. Todd Murray served for 27 years in RSO in what the office said were years of committed service. "We appreciate your dedication...
Lynchburg, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The E. C. Glass High School football team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
