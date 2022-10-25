Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Gina’s Food with Flavor
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “That kitchen is my happy place and the more people I feed, the happier I am,” said Gina’s Food with Flavor owner Peggy Fleming. A good restaurant can be boiled down to a few things. “Love, family, fellowship, all that wrapped into one....
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County organized Treats on Main Street in Chatham for the first time this year. Over 20 businesses on Main Street signed up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Friday night. “By providing an environment that’s right here in the community and only participating with county...
WDBJ7.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club announces Thanksgiving closure
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/BJ’s & Business Wire Release) - BJ’s Wholesale Club, a membership warehouse retailer with a store in Roanoke, has announced it will be closed Thursday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Our team members demonstrate hard work and dedication day in and day out,...
WSET
Waymaker Church Hosting Free Football Fest at City Stadium
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Football Fest is happening at Lynchburg City Stadium. Waymaker Church is putting on the event. It's for kids ages 10-18. You can even build your own team! It's set for November 5th. Emily got to see how it all came together!
WSLS
Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event
BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals. To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The...
WSET
Spooky Spots: Spooky Trail Walk is not your average walk in the woods
GOODE, Va. (WSET) — How many times did you hear as a kid -- don't go into the woods at night?. The two of us apparently never got that memo. And neither did Ben LeMora, the mastermind behind this walk that you won't soon forget. "It was really spooky...
WSET
Now Open: Aerie promotes body positivity, empowerment through apparel at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge is welcoming Aerie, one of the fastest-growing brands in the apparel industry to their mall. The story opened on Thursday for customers. The mall said Aerie is committed to creating exceptional merchandise collections while positively influencing the way women see themselves and treat others. The store offers intimates, apparel, activewear, and swimwear with every piece designed for comfort. The Aerie brand promotes body positivity, empowerment, and confidence.
WSET
Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
WSET
Bedford police hands out Halloween treats to kids
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department gave treats to the kids from Main St. UMC on Friday. "We gave nothing but treats to all the little angels, deer, unicorns, and many more," the department said. The department also said that the kids brought them muffins.
WSET
Swim with Pumpkins at the Jamerson Family YMCA!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jamerson Family YMCA is gearing up for a spooktacular weekend to help you have a great Halloween. Friday night, Oct. 28 they will be holding a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. "We have 30 trunks coming. Including a big...
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department shares safety tips for Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department reminds the public to stay safe this Halloween. They give tips to help everyone stay safe. Their tips are outlined below:. "Have a Happy Halloween Weekend," the department said.
theroanoker.com
Tinnell’s Finer Foods
The story below is from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The well-known grocery spot was a main staple in the Crystal Spring neighborhood. Open the doors of Crystal Spring Grocery Co. in South Roanoke, and you’ll feel a neighborly vibe with a...
WDBJ7.com
Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
Augusta Free Press
Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free. “It...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WSET
Roanoke deputy retires after 27 years of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — After nearly three decades serving in the Roanoke Sheriff's Office, one man is saying goodbye to his role as a deputy to retire. Todd Murray served for 27 years in RSO in what the office said were years of committed service. "We appreciate your dedication...
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
Lynchburg, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSET
Virginia Commonwealth Games hosts inclusive soccer event for kids with disabilities
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — With the mountain tops in the background on a cool October evening, the stars came out to shine in Amherst County. This soccer challenge was a special partnership between The Virginia Commonwealth Games, The Special Olympics and The Amherst Challengers. "Littles, or ones that are...
