Ketchikan’s tribe asks federal board to expand subsistence hunting and fishing opportunities

kfsk.org
Advisory council advances proposal to open federal subsistence hunts and fisheries to Ketchikan residents
After a lukewarm reception, the Southeast Alaska Regional Subsistence Advisory Council voted unanimously to advance a proposal that would open federal subsistence hunts and fisheries to Ketchikan residents. The board’s vote triggers a two-year study of the proposal, which would officially designate Ketchikan as a rural community under federal subsistence...
