Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
Charlotte business cleaning up using drone technology
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The founder of Lucid Drone Technologies, Andrew Ashur, started the company in 2018. He told WCNC Charlotte he started it after seeing window washers on a platform on a windy day. "It was a pretty windy day, and you saw this platform just get caught in...
WCNC
Last minute Halloween essentials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Halloween is just a few days away, but there’s still time to grab those last minute essentials, so here to help is Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss. “When it comes to last minute essentials there is one place to shop to meet your needs” says Suss.
Growing Halloween industry pushing Charlotte-area attractions to do more
MONROE, N.C. — The Halloween industry is booming. Data from the National Retail Federation showed it's almost $11 billion and growing. Spooky season is in full swing and customers have hit the stores grabbing everything off the shelves. Greg James with Morris Costumes said when it comes to business, the word "more" fits the receipt.
'Everything is moving' | Coyote sightings are on the rise across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coyote sightings across the Carolinas are on the rise, including in the Charlotte area. A wildlife consultant says it's because this is the time of year when the animals are on the move. Bill Crowder, a consultant also known as Coyote Bill, said the coyote population...
WCNC
VERIFY: Must realtors disclose that someone died in a house they're selling?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you like spooky things, then you probably love haunted houses. But no one wants to actually live in one. Charlotte is still a pretty hot real estate market, and many people are wondering if sellers are required to tell a potential buyer if someone died in their home. It sounds like a silly question, but buyers have plenty of reasons to be particular, especially when you might have to pay above the asking price to secure a bid on a listing.
International Market in Charlotte to close doors by end of the year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A well-known market in the Queen City announced it will be closing its doors for good. It's been in business for decades, and to many, the International Market in the NoDa area has been a staple. Customers said the entire area will feel the impact. If...
WCNC
Highly contagious respiratory virus causing doggy daycares to temporarily close their doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doggy daycares are temporarily closing their doors due to a highly contagious respiratory virus. The canine influenza virus is similar to the human version of the flu and is quickly spreading amongst dogs across the area. Dog owners like Jasmine Lecato say it's very uncomfortable to see.
WCNC
Hit by a drunk driver call Shane Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You've got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question “What should someone do if they are hit by a Drunk Driver?
WCNC
Warm weather getaways for winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Families are looking ahead to find the best destinations for their next winter escape. But what about Snowbirds looking to stay warm this holiday season? Travel expert for Expedia, Vrbo and Hotels-dot-com Melanie Fish joined Charlotte Today to tell us more.
The Artemis Cares Fund: fixing pit bulls and the stigma associated with the breed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Walking down the halls of any area animal shelter and it’s obvious, most dogs in the kennels are pit bulls. They’ve historically been bred for dog fighting and experts say they’re abused more than any other type of dog. A bad reputation leaves them sitting in the shelters longer, and more likely to be euthanized.
'I don't get stressed anymore': Mobile vet clinic relieves overwhelmed clinics in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nationwide veterinarian shortage is taking a toll on the care pets receive, but a new company is helping pet owners in the Charlotte area receive at-home care. This new approach is seeking solutions to understaffed facilities that can't care for all the pets coming through...
'I feel safer' | CMPD making headway in cutting down crimes in southwest Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Violent crimes have been a constant stain on the Deep Rock Circle community in southwest Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC Charlotte this neighborhood is a priority when it comes to combating criminal activity. Sonya McIntyre lives in this neighborhood and said it is going...
Veterinarians warn of highly contagious, severe dog flu spreading in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinarians have an urgent warning about a highly contagious respiratory virus and flu infecting dogs in Charlotte. It’s airborne and easily spreads at dog daycares and kennels. If left untreated, it can quickly progress into something more dangerous. Vets are urging pet owners to do...
CDOT looks to mass transit to solve South End traffic issues: 'We want them to really rely on the transit infrastructure we have in place'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Developments underway in South End will lead to more cars on the road, which could worsen traffic. Charlotte transportation officials say the solution is mass transit and walkable infrastructure. Many drivers are used to sitting in backed-up traffic on South Tryon Street and South Boulevard during...
WCNC
Brothers Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing looking to honor a local veteran
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Fall is here! Days are getting shorter, nights longer, and temperatures cooler! It's a time when people start to think about turning up the heat. Now is also the perfect time to enter, for your chance to win a new HVAC System or Water Heater from Brothers Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing. The goal of Brothers this month is to honor a deserving veteran in our community.
This is how much you need to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent study found that the average person would have to earn more than $61,000 to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte, while those looking to rent a two-bedroom unit would have to make just over $70,000. SmartAsset released its eighth study on the income needed...
WCNC
The Southern Christmas Show is approaching fast!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to believe we are now just 59-days away from Christmas. and roughly 2 weeks away from the opening of this year's Southern Christmas Show! (southernchristmasshow.com) Here to give us a sneak peek of the preview night happening, November 9th is Yvette Kerns, The Petite...
QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy a spooky weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rain chances may be returning Sunday, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the weekend before halloween with eerie activities in the Charlotte area. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
Major upgrades coming to Ballantyne's Brixham Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brixham Park is set to undergo major renovations as part of Northwood Office's Ballantyne Reimagined project. The new and improved green space will be complete with a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food truck areas, free Wi-Fi and more. For years, the park...
Comments / 0