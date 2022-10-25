ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte business cleaning up using drone technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The founder of Lucid Drone Technologies, Andrew Ashur, started the company in 2018. He told WCNC Charlotte he started it after seeing window washers on a platform on a windy day. "It was a pretty windy day, and you saw this platform just get caught in...
Last minute Halloween essentials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Halloween is just a few days away, but there’s still time to grab those last minute essentials, so here to help is Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss. “When it comes to last minute essentials there is one place to shop to meet your needs” says Suss.
Growing Halloween industry pushing Charlotte-area attractions to do more

MONROE, N.C. — The Halloween industry is booming. Data from the National Retail Federation showed it's almost $11 billion and growing. Spooky season is in full swing and customers have hit the stores grabbing everything off the shelves. Greg James with Morris Costumes said when it comes to business, the word "more" fits the receipt.
VERIFY: Must realtors disclose that someone died in a house they're selling?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you like spooky things, then you probably love haunted houses. But no one wants to actually live in one. Charlotte is still a pretty hot real estate market, and many people are wondering if sellers are required to tell a potential buyer if someone died in their home. It sounds like a silly question, but buyers have plenty of reasons to be particular, especially when you might have to pay above the asking price to secure a bid on a listing.
Hit by a drunk driver call Shane Smith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. You've got legal questions; Shane Smith law has the answers. Today Shane Smith answers the question “What should someone do if they are hit by a Drunk Driver?
Warm weather getaways for winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Families are looking ahead to find the best destinations for their next winter escape. But what about Snowbirds looking to stay warm this holiday season? Travel expert for Expedia, Vrbo and Hotels-dot-com Melanie Fish joined Charlotte Today to tell us more.
CDOT looks to mass transit to solve South End traffic issues: 'We want them to really rely on the transit infrastructure we have in place'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Developments underway in South End will lead to more cars on the road, which could worsen traffic. Charlotte transportation officials say the solution is mass transit and walkable infrastructure. Many drivers are used to sitting in backed-up traffic on South Tryon Street and South Boulevard during...
Brothers Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing looking to honor a local veteran

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Fall is here! Days are getting shorter, nights longer, and temperatures cooler! It's a time when people start to think about turning up the heat. Now is also the perfect time to enter, for your chance to win a new HVAC System or Water Heater from Brothers Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing. The goal of Brothers this month is to honor a deserving veteran in our community.
The Southern Christmas Show is approaching fast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to believe we are now just 59-days away from Christmas. and roughly 2 weeks away from the opening of this year's Southern Christmas Show! (southernchristmasshow.com) Here to give us a sneak peek of the preview night happening, November 9th is Yvette Kerns, The Petite...
QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy a spooky weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rain chances may be returning Sunday, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the weekend before halloween with eerie activities in the Charlotte area. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
Major upgrades coming to Ballantyne's Brixham Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brixham Park is set to undergo major renovations as part of Northwood Office's Ballantyne Reimagined project. The new and improved green space will be complete with a permanent structure for covered seating, turf lawns, dedicated food truck areas, free Wi-Fi and more. For years, the park...
