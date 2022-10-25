Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sheltonherald.com
Latest Laredo health inspections: These restaurants had three or more violations
The latest health inspections from the Laredo Health Department show which restaurants in the city have violations. Common violations include expired city food permits, temperature logs not being updated, employees not completing proper training, and equipment not being stored properly. Past inspections have revealed more unusual violations though, such as fly traps set in the kitchen and paint brushes being used to butter bread.
sheltonherald.com
Photos: Laredo fire's impact on display
A day after the major fire at a Laredo recycling plant in west Laredo, more images have emerged showing the day's events. The Laredo Fire Department released numerous images Friday night showing firefighters' battle against the blaze. Additionally, they thanked those that stepped up and put themselves in danger to put out the fire.
sheltonherald.com
TAMIU conference to feature former Secretary of Economy of Mexico
Former Secretary of Economy of Mexico Idelfonso Guajardo Villarreal will serve as the keynote speaker on Friday, Oct. 28 as Texas A&M International University hosts a conference of Northern Mexican and Texas logistics clusters called the Alliance of Logistics and Supply Chain Conference. The conference brings together TAMIU and the...
sheltonherald.com
Valdez High School observes Red Ribbon Week
Jose A. Valdez High School observed Red Ribbon Week by educating and encouraging the students to live a drug free life. Students listened to presentations from various community partners including County Judge Tano Tijerina, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Marina Moreno representing Mike’s Purpose, SCAN and the Laredo Police Department. The annual culminating event consisted of a rally against drugs.
sheltonherald.com
Fire reported at west Laredo recycling business
Just days after a fire burned in Nuevo Laredo at a recycling plant, the same is now happening across the border in Laredo. A fire was reported early Friday at a recycling business in the 5300 block of Santa Maria Avenue, according to Laredo police. Santa Maria temporarily closed down...
sheltonherald.com
Grand opening set for Republic of the Rio Grande Museum exhibit
A new exhibit on the history of the Republic of the Rio Grande will be unveiled Saturday, Nov. 5 as the Webb County Heritage Foundation hosts a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the permanent exhibit. The grand opening will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Republic of the...
sheltonherald.com
Gilbert Gonzalez announces candidacy for City Council District 1
Born and raised in south Laredo, Gilbert Gonzalez graduated from Dr. Leo G. Cigarroa High School in 1996 and in 2019, he earned an Associate’s Degree from Laredo College. His service for the community began at 19 years old, when he began working for the Webb County Juvenile Detention Center. Gonzalez has been employed with Webb County for 24 years. His public service background includes working for the Webb County Justice of the Peace 2 Place 1, the Webb County Commissioner Precinct 1, and the Webb County Sheriff's Office. Currently, he is the vice president of the Giving Tree of South Texas Scholarship Foundation.
sheltonherald.com
'My dad was there with me': TAMIU student honors late father with win at Chicago Marathon
The loss of a loved one is often a difficult and life-changing event, and amid the troubles one may experience moving forward, one often remembers and honors those that have passed. Arabellah Hope Lozano honored her father, Juan Lozano, by not only entering the Chicago Marathon earlier this month but...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo police share Halloween safety tips
Halloween is fun for people of all ages, but it's important that you and your children remain safe. These simple tips will help make your Halloween celebration better than ever. Costume Safety. Children should wear clothing that is bright, reflective and flame-retardant. Wear short clothing that prevents tripping. Children should...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo food truck to offer spooky burger for Halloween
Yes, we've covered haunted houses, trick-or-treat events, and costume contests in advance of Halloween, but this burger for spooky season was even a shock to us. Nomada Food Truck is offering a special Halloween burger this weekend that's certainly shocking. Unlike their regular burger, this special burger is topped with...
sheltonherald.com
LISD JROTC students named Honorable Cadet
Laredo Independent School District recognized their top JROTC students during the inaugural Honorable Cadet Ceremony which was held at Nixon High School’s Raymond Goodman Library. Nixon High School senior Cristina Ramirez, Cigarroa High School senior Lucien Lozano, and Martin High School junior Roberto Trevino were named LISD’s Honorable Cadets...
sheltonherald.com
Rain in the forecast for Laredo on Halloween
The National Weather Service is predicting severe thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next few days in the Southern U.S., and Laredo could see part of that rainfall including on Halloween. Severe thunderstorms are being predicted due to a system that has begun to emerge from the south-central Rockies. The...
sheltonherald.com
Local author reads to children at public library
The Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library invited and hosted local author Patricia Galvan for a presentation and book reading for children recently. Galvan’s books were available, one of which was "Fifo, El Perro Que Va Al Cerro," an adventure novel surrounding a girl and her dog story inside a dangerous mountain.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo College science center invites public to walk Halloween haunted trail
Laredo's Paso del Indio riverside nature trail is getting a spooky makeover just in time for Halloween season. The Laredo College Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center is inviting all Laredoans out to their 'haunted' trail for a evening hikes in celebration of spooky season. The hikes run from Thursday, October 27 until Saturday, October 29.
sheltonherald.com
LISD and TAMIU motivate students to pursue teaching career
The Laredo Independent School District and TAMIU have joined forces to address the current teacher shortage in the state by hosting the Future Teachers of LISD Seminar. The seminar was an innovative way to increase interest and awareness amongst LISD seventh and eighth grade students to pursue a Career, Technical, Education (CTE) future teacher pathway and to increase the number of teacher candidates prepared to enter the profession as early as possible.
sheltonherald.com
UISD holds first city-wide Unity Day to address bullying
The United Independent School District was proud to organize and sponsor the first ever city-wide “Unity Day” in our community with the Department of Counseling and Guidance leading the charge after noticing an increase in bullying reports last school year. UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez signed a proclamation...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo College wins National Science Foundation contest, $25K
Laredo College won first place and a $25,000 cash prize in a competition held by the U.S. National Science Foundation. The competition was called the Taking Action: COVID-19 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Challenge. It tasked two-year and four-year colleges with generating ideas for lessening the long-term effects of the pandemic on diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM.
Comments / 0