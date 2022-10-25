Read full article on original website
A few weeks ago, I heard a restatement of an assertion that has troubled me and should trouble all Americans. The assertion is that Jan. 6 was not a riot that got out of hand but a planned insurrection that was part of a larger plan, a plan to reverse the election. A coup. It seems to me essential that, if it is possible to prove this is so, the Jan. 6 committee needs to lay out all the evidence. And then, the citizenry of the country needs to try to absorb this history making and mind-blowing truth. Denver Riggleman, a former one-term Republican congressman, military intelligence officer, and data analyst, in a new book called The Breach, says it is true. And, aided by his study of millions of pieces of data, he makes his case. I hope we are not too weary to take this in. Or attempt to.
