Read full article on original website
Martha Quintana
3d ago
NOT FUNNY AT ALL…wrong in so many levels!!! Smh!!!
Reply
14
Related
A Dad Shuts Down The Parents Criticizing His Daughters' Homecoming Dresses
Dads have historically been the parent who is stricter about what their daughters wear out in the world (you’re not leaving the house in that!) but, thank the lord, the tide seems to be changing. There’s no better evidence for this than Matt Austin, a Florida news anchor who went viral on TikTok this month for verbally destroying commenters on his Facebook page who were criticizing what his two daughters wore to their homecoming dance.
Little boy's 'fart' Halloween costume is going viral and you can totally make it at home
'When I asked him what he wanted to be for Halloween and he said, 'a fart,' I wasn't surprised. He can't wait to go trick-or-treating!'
Upworthy
NICU parents dress up babies in adorable Halloween costumes to celebrate the big and small moments
One hospital is making the spooky season memorable for the families of babies in their neonatal intensive care units. In a bid to encourage NICU parents to celebrate all the special moments, both big and small, Advocate Aurora Health is urging them to get into the Halloween spirit and dress up their little ones in their very first Halloween costume. According to PEOPLE, this adorable tradition has been active for several years although it has seen some minor changes in the past couple of years due to safety regulations surrounding the pandemic.
Halloween enthusiast decorates house with 30ft skeleton arms to celebrate spooky holiday
A Halloween enthusiast has built two 30ft skeleton arms and attached them to his home to celebrate spooky season.Self-taught builder Alan Perkins, 37, is known by neighbours for his extravagant home displays, and this year was no different.Each skeleton hand is 8ft long and 4ft wide, attached to a 22ft arm that bends around the property.“I am sort of a fanatic,” Alan, from Ohio, US, said.“Halloween is where I get to be creative and build something fun just to see if I can. I like whimsical and fun over the gory and creepy.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
Parents slam extreme note left on homeowner’s door for Halloween telling him it’ll result in him being egged
FOR most people Halloween is a chance to dress up and have fun, but not everyone is on board when it comes to trick or treaters. One homeowner was recently slammed by parents for taking his hatred of the spooky day to the extreme. The Australian bloke pinned the strongly...
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
Woman shamed by neighbours for how she dresses when she takes the bins out
We've all quickly popped out of the house in just our PJs - especially when we've forgotten to take the bins out the night before... But one woman was left utterly mortified after she received a note from her neighbour after doing just that one morning. You can watch the...
Couple who get trolled for husband being 'too ugly' for wife share how they met
A husband who has been called ‘too unattractive’ to be with his wife has revealed the story about how their relationship began. Scott, who lives in Houston, Texas, and his wife Divine have been a couple for five years and regularly share updates about their lives and relationship on TikTok.
A Texas Woman Is Viral For Rescuing A Beaten Dog & People Love How She Handled It (VIDEO)
Animal cruelty can generate anger in whoever witnesses it. That's specifically the case of a Texas woman who has gone viral for her outrageous reaction before rescuing a dog she claims was beaten by a man. TikTok user Carol Christine, known as @956bigmama on the platform, posted a clip of...
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and people promptly freaked out
This article originally appeared 8.18.21 18-year-old Twitter user Aimee recently took to Twitter to ask something most of us have probably wondered about without even realizing it:
Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep
As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts
One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
Katy Perry freezes mid-show prompting fans to worry and wonder if she’s a robot
Katy Perry’s Las Vegas performance experienced an unexpected glitch. The singer, who’s performing in her Vegas residency, was captured in a video with one of her eyes shutting down against her will. @katyperrytv. KATYYYYY!#PLAY🍄. ♬ sonido original - Katy Perry TV. Perry is dressed in a striking leotard...
Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her
Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
Mom Overhears Dad Singing to Son in the Bath and Catches These Sweet Lyric Changes
“My Girl” by The Temptations got the most heartwarming update.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1013M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 21