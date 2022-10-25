ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Martha Quintana
3d ago

NOT FUNNY AT ALL…wrong in so many levels!!! Smh!!!

Scary Mommy

A Dad Shuts Down The Parents Criticizing His Daughters' Homecoming Dresses

Dads have historically been the parent who is stricter about what their daughters wear out in the world (you’re not leaving the house in that!) but, thank the lord, the tide seems to be changing. There’s no better evidence for this than Matt Austin, a Florida news anchor who went viral on TikTok this month for verbally destroying commenters on his Facebook page who were criticizing what his two daughters wore to their homecoming dance.
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

NICU parents dress up babies in adorable Halloween costumes to celebrate the big and small moments

One hospital is making the spooky season memorable for the families of babies in their neonatal intensive care units. In a bid to encourage NICU parents to celebrate all the special moments, both big and small, Advocate Aurora Health is urging them to get into the Halloween spirit and dress up their little ones in their very first Halloween costume. According to PEOPLE, this adorable tradition has been active for several years although it has seen some minor changes in the past couple of years due to safety regulations surrounding the pandemic.
The Independent

Halloween enthusiast decorates house with 30ft skeleton arms to celebrate spooky holiday

A Halloween enthusiast has built two 30ft skeleton arms and attached them to his home to celebrate spooky season.Self-taught builder Alan Perkins, 37, is known by neighbours for his extravagant home displays, and this year was no different.Each skeleton hand is 8ft long and 4ft wide, attached to a 22ft arm that bends around the property.“I am sort of a fanatic,” Alan, from Ohio, US, said.“Halloween is where I get to be creative and build something fun just to see if I can. I like whimsical and fun over the gory and creepy.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
OHIO STATE
Newsweek

Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep

As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Abby Joseph

Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her

Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.
