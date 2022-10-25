Report: Boxing judge accused of fight fixing by Jake Paul joins Eddie Hearn in $100M defamation lawsuit, seeks separate damages

An interview given by former MMA great Anderson Silva has led the Arizona Boxing Commission to immediately set about to find whether or not the 47 year old should be facing Jake Paul Saturday night in Glendale. Although Silva has since said he was kidding, the UFC legend claimed in an interview that he was knocked down twice in training. Fighters say a lot of things while promoting a match, and this is one fight that quite a few people feel Jake Paul may lose, as Silva not only has a boxing background, but had actually boxed as a professional years ago.

