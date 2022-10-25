Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrities Defend Keanu Reeves After Unusual Death Wish From Matthew Perry
A number of celebrities have grouped together to defend Keanu Reeves after Matthew Perry made an odd comment about wanting him dead in his autobiography. An extract from Perry's new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, caught the attention of many on the internet due to its disparaging remarks about John Wick actor Reeves.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1013M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0