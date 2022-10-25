Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
Purcell man arrested after allegedly hitting another car & shooting at family inside
A Purcell man is facing nine felony charges -- accused of ramming his pickup truck into a vehicle with a family of five in it, and then returning later in a drive-by shooting, firing shots at the family's vehicle and home.
OKC Police Searching For Burglar Who Dropped Into Restaurant From Ceiling
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a burglar who dropped into a popular restaurant from the ceiling and stole electronics. Surveillance cameras from Off The Hook Seafood & More captured the incident, which happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The video shows several panels from the restaurant's ceiling falling to...
News On 6
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Officers On Overnight Chase In SW OKC
A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on an overnight chase in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said at around 1 a.m. they located a stolen vehicle driven by Chad Jones near South Western Avenue and I-240 and attempted a traffic stop. Jones fled the scene in...
Noble child found allegedly living in filthy home full of dogs
An investigation is underway in Noble after a 19-month-old was found to be living in a home full of filth and more than two dozen dogs.
Oklahoma City Woman Holds Down Burglar Until Police Arrive
Two men were arrested after a botched burglary attempt at a south Oklahoma City home. The couple inside the home fought off the would be burglars and even kept one detained until police arrived. The Burney’s were waiting for their daughter to come home when two men burst in. The...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect who robbed USPS worker at gunpoint
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service are searching for the person who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint. Police said that earlier this week, someone robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard. The postal worker got away without any injuries, but USPS officials said the crime is considered a federal offense and could result in 25 years in prison.
News On 6
1 In Custody After Overnight Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the southwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Southwest 5th and South McArthur Boulevard. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police...
news9.com
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
‘Then I just got mad,’ Homeowner refuses to let alleged burglar escape house after home invasion
Two homeowners fought back after a terrifying home invasion.
30+ bullet shell casings found outside NE OKC home after drive-by shooting, neighbors shaken up
An early morning drive-by shooting in a NE Oklahoma City neighborhood has left some residents feeling uneasy and fearful.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
Edmond couple claims contractor took off with their cash
An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
News On 6
31-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash
One person is dead on Friday after an early-morning crash along northbound I-44, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Luis Ruiz-Esquivel, 31, was travelling northbound on I-44 at an unsafe speed when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway. OHP said the driver of...
OSBI: Former principal arrested after fondling student
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested former Wewoka Middle School Principal, Cody Barlow, on Thursday.
News On 6
Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber
A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Jail Inmate Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose
An Oklahoma County inmate died of a fentanyl overdose according to a report by the Chief Medical Examiner. 25-year-old Eddie Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell back in May. Police said he was taken into custody two months prior. The Medical examiner reports that the probable cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose. No other drugs were reported.
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
News On 6
Cleveland Co. Deputies Remove Child From "Deplorable" Conditions.
A 19-month-old toddler is in state custody after being found living in what Cleveland County deputies call "deplorable conditions." Body camera footage shows investigators combing through rooms full of trash and animals. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said the living conditions were unacceptable. "Deputies noticed conditions were deplorable, no child...
Police: Man spotted drunk, asleep while his baby crawled around downtown OKC street
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers arrested a man who was allegedly too drunk to keep an eye on his son Sunday evening.
Comments / 0