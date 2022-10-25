ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspect who robbed USPS worker at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service are searching for the person who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint. Police said that earlier this week, someone robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard. The postal worker got away without any injuries, but USPS officials said the crime is considered a federal offense and could result in 25 years in prison.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 In Custody After Overnight Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the southwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Southwest 5th and South McArthur Boulevard. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
News On 6

31-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

One person is dead on Friday after an early-morning crash along northbound I-44, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Luis Ruiz-Esquivel, 31, was travelling northbound on I-44 at an unsafe speed when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway. OHP said the driver of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Auto Shop Employee Fends Off Would-Be Robber

A man is in jail after trying to rob an O'Reilly's Auto Parts near Southwest 66th Street and South May Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said an employee hit Jerry Milburn with a box of brake pads and a metal folding chair to fend him off, and it worked. Milburn is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County Jail Inmate Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose

An Oklahoma County inmate died of a fentanyl overdose according to a report by the Chief Medical Examiner. 25-year-old Eddie Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell back in May. Police said he was taken into custody two months prior. The Medical examiner reports that the probable cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose. No other drugs were reported.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Cleveland Co. Deputies Remove Child From "Deplorable" Conditions.

A 19-month-old toddler is in state custody after being found living in what Cleveland County deputies call "deplorable conditions." Body camera footage shows investigators combing through rooms full of trash and animals. Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said the living conditions were unacceptable. "Deputies noticed conditions were deplorable, no child...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

