Wyoming State

Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds

Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design

Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees

Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel

History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years

The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk

Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
2022 Wyoming NAEP Reading & Mathematics Scores Released

On Monday, October 24, the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) released the state’s reading and mathematics results on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation’s Report Card, or NAEP. “NAEP scores are an important indicator of how Wyoming stacks up nationally,” said Deputy Superintendent...
Wyoming Department of Education to Launch Teacher Training Program

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced in a press release that the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship Initiative will launch a pilot program in spring 2023. The initiative is a partnership with the Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB), and the U.S. Department of Labor which will have three pilot school districts begin taking applications for candidates.
Over $56 Million In Contracts For WYODOT Projects Awarded

According to a release sent by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $56 million in contracts for eight of WYODOT's construction projects during its October 20 business meeting. The breakdown of the award. The commission awarded a $4.95 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY,...
10+ Wyoming Towns Taylor Swift Should Totally Move To.

Taylor Swift is probably the biggest name in music right now. I mean, it's not surprising. Her latest album, Midnights, dropped last week and literally broke Spotify because of the number of people trying to stream it. It seems like every time I turn on the radio, Taylor is there serenading the world with "Lavender Haze" or "Karma."
