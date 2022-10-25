Read full article on original website
Related
RIDE and Wyoming SBE Discussed Public Input Findings on Graduate Initiative
Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiative at a joint meeting last week, according to a press release.
Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
Wyoming Health Department Offers Tips on Staying Safe During Halloween
On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health passed on a statement from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center warning parents of things to avoid on Halloween. The Nebraska Center serves people in Nebraska, along with Idaho, Wyoming, American Samoa, and the Federated States of Micronesia. Some of those include wearing warm...
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design
Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
Wyoming Rental Program to Stop Accepting Applications in November
According to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS), the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will stop accepting new applications and letters of intent (LOI) after Nov. 10, because the DFS said it will run out of federal funds by early spring. This will only impact...
New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 20 ‘Safest States in America’
Other than the beauty, the relatively small population, hunting and outdoor sports, the safety of raising a family in Wyoming is definitely one of the appeal of our wonderful state. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Safest States in America" and Wyoming ranked very well....
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees
Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
Some Wyoming Cops Warn of New Candy-Colored Drug Targeting Kids
The Douglas Police Department and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police [WASKOP] are warning about a version of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that looks like candy. But a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department says the threat of the fentanyl actually turning up in Halloween candy is...
Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel
History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years
The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk
Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
2022 Wyoming NAEP Reading & Mathematics Scores Released
On Monday, October 24, the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) released the state’s reading and mathematics results on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation’s Report Card, or NAEP. “NAEP scores are an important indicator of how Wyoming stacks up nationally,” said Deputy Superintendent...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists To Be Alert On Icy Bridges
In a release sent by The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on Thursday, they would like to remind motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses, and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway....
Wyoming Department of Education to Launch Teacher Training Program
The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced in a press release that the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship Initiative will launch a pilot program in spring 2023. The initiative is a partnership with the Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB), and the U.S. Department of Labor which will have three pilot school districts begin taking applications for candidates.
Over $56 Million In Contracts For WYODOT Projects Awarded
According to a release sent by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $56 million in contracts for eight of WYODOT's construction projects during its October 20 business meeting. The breakdown of the award. The commission awarded a $4.95 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY,...
Heavy Snow In SE Wyoming Mountains Possible This Week
While the next few days are expected to bring pleasant fall weather to southeast Wyoming, a change later in the week could bring a blast of winter weather and possibly some heavy snow at higher elevations. But high temperatures could hit the low 70s in some areas over the next...
Here, Kitty, Kitty. Homeowner Finds Wyoming Cougar At Their House
You can make as many cougar jokes as you want, but I don't think you'd want a real-life cougar hanging out at your house like one Wyomingite discovered. I'm sure he didn't do the "pssss pssss pssss" sound for it to come to them, either. A wild video on TikTok...
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
10+ Wyoming Towns Taylor Swift Should Totally Move To.
Taylor Swift is probably the biggest name in music right now. I mean, it's not surprising. Her latest album, Midnights, dropped last week and literally broke Spotify because of the number of people trying to stream it. It seems like every time I turn on the radio, Taylor is there serenading the world with "Lavender Haze" or "Karma."
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0