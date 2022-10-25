Read full article on original website
Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17 rebounds. Holiday also had 12 assists as the Bucks withstood Trae Young’s 42-point effort and improved to 5-0. The Hawks trailed 118-115 after calling a timeout with 23.2 seconds left, but DeAndre Hunter was called for an offensive foul on Wesley Matthews before Atlanta could throw the ball inbounds. Milwaukee sealed the win from there, with Antetokounmpo delivering the emphatic punctuation by dunking in the closing seconds after Holiday stole the ball from Young.
Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat
DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones was a healthy scratch the previous two games for New York before scoring his first NHL goal. The Dallas Stars now have to worry about the health of standout goalie Jake Oettinger.
Cowboys promote rookie RB, a sign injured Elliott won't play
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed rookie running back Malik Davis to the active roster Saturday, an indication Ezekiel Elliott won't play against Chicago. Elliott is doubtful with a right knee injury after taking a hard hit in last week's 24-6 victory over Detroit. The two-time rushing champ has missed just one game due to injury in his six-plus seasons.
World Series: Phillies stun Astros in extras, lead 1-0
J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies weren't fazed playing from behind in their World Series opener. Time to find out how they do with a lead. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Thorns become three-time NWSL champion with win over Current
Sophia Smith scored an early goal and the Portland Thorns controlled play throughout the match while recording a 2-0 victory
World Series Notebook: Diaz no base after HBP in 10th inning
HOUSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz was already heading toward first base after a pitch nicked off the pad protecting his left elbow. It appeared the Astros had loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 1 of the World Series. Except plate umpire James Hoye immediately called Díaz back, saying he had leaned into the inside slider from Philadelphia reliever David Robertson on purpose and was not being awarded first base.
