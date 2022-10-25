MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17 rebounds. Holiday also had 12 assists as the Bucks withstood Trae Young’s 42-point effort and improved to 5-0. The Hawks trailed 118-115 after calling a timeout with 23.2 seconds left, but DeAndre Hunter was called for an offensive foul on Wesley Matthews before Atlanta could throw the ball inbounds. Milwaukee sealed the win from there, with Antetokounmpo delivering the emphatic punctuation by dunking in the closing seconds after Holiday stole the ball from Young.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO