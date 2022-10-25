Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
'Vicious, biased': Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.
School bus driver charged with drunken driving on field trip
CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — A bus driver for a Washington, D.C., elementary school has been charged with driving while intoxicated after his bus veered into a ditch in northern Virginia on a field trip. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said nine children were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The bus was carrying 44 children and four adults Thursday back to the school after a field trip to a farm in Centreville, Virginia. Police said the bus drove into a ditch. The 48-year-old driver from Suitland, Maryland, was charged after police say he failed a field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol content well above the legal limit.
UConn beats Boston College for first time behind 5 takeaways
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping the Huskies get their first win against the Eagles in 15 tries (1-12-2). Jurkovec started 12 of 19 for 155 yards with two interceptions and was injured trying to avoid a tackle midway through third quarter. He did not return following a brief visit to the sideline medical tent. Morehead went 7 for 16 for 75 yards in his place. The Huskies, back from their bye week, wasted little time getting on the board as Turner connected with Justin Joly for a 62-yard touchdown on the game’s third play.
