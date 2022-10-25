ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohatchee, AL

Ohatchee Indians Get In

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

Ohatchee, AL – Class 3A Region 6: Ohatchee clinches playoff spot with victory over Plainview; Piedmont completes undefeated region season

CLASS 3A REGION 6 ALL REG
Piedmont 7-2 7-0
Sylvania 7-2 5-2
Geraldine 6-3 5-2
Ohatchee 3-7 3-4
Hokes Bluff 4-5 3-4
Plainvieew 3-6 3-4
Westbrook Christian 4-5 2-5
Glencoe 2-7 0-7

When the Ohatchee Indians were 0-7, they were a team just looking for the next win. The playoffs were somebody else’s business.

But the Indians’ fortunes turned over the last three weeks. They started getting injured players back. They started building some depth. And Friday night they started making playoff plans after securing a playoff spot out of Class 3A Region 6 in their final regular-season game with a 41-28 victory over Plainview.

With their third straight win, the Indians (3-7, 3-4) finished the season tied with Hokes Bluff and Plainview for the fourth seed in the region. But two of those three wins came against the teams they were tied with, so they held the tiebreaker.

They will open the Class 3A playoffs at Gordo. It would appear to be a tall order, but a month ago it wasn’t even on the menu.

“It’s a whole different feeling from the first of the week,” Indians coach Chris Findley said. “We’re just super proud of our guys and coaches and the work we put in to be resilient and not give in when it could have been super easy at 0-7. Not just 0-7, but 0-4, 0-5, 0-6, all the way to 0-7. It could have been easy to lay down but nobody did. I couldn’t be more proud of everybody.

“This one feels as special as any of the undefeated region champions. That’s obviously the goal, but what we went through and the work we put in to make this one happen it makes it feel as special as any of them.”

Even with their climb back into contention, the Indians needed help to complete the task. First and foremost they had to win, but they also had to have Piedmont beat Hokes Bluff and Sylvania to beat Westbrook Christian to keep the Warriors out of the tie. All of that happened and the PA announcer kept everyone on the Creekbank informed at every turn.

It was a breakout night for sophomore H-back Nate Jones. He got the Indians on the board with a 92-yard pic-six on the opening possession of the game. The Bears ate up more than seven minutes of game clock on the drive and threw a pass on fourth down that Jones intercepted and brought all the way back.

The Indians onsides kicked and recovered and Jones, who became the regular H-back when the wave of injuries struck in the Saks season opener, scored again. The teams traded touchdowns the rest of the game. The Indians recovered three onsides kicks in the game, the last inside two minutes after they regained a 13-point lead.

Jones finished with 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Bryce Noah rushed for 120 yards and two scores.

“It was always in the back of my mind (they could make the playoffs) because we were getting guys back here and there, getting back in shape and getting healthy, and we thought we could still be a playoff caliber team, we thought we still had that talent and ability,” Findley said. “You’re like, if we could just get one, if we could just get one, you focus one week at a time.

“That’s one of the messages we had the whole time: We’re going to get all our guys back, we’re going to get healthy, we’re going to get in shape and by the time they get back we’re going to have depth from the young guys having to play. Is it possible at 0-6 and we decided yes it’s still very possible. After Geraldine, at 0-7, that’s when I deep dove into it and decided it’s still even possible now.”

As long as there’s math, there’s a chance.

Piedmont perfect in region

HOKES BLUFF – The Piedmont Bulldogs celebrated their their 18th region championship last week. This week, they wrapped up their seventh unblemished region campaign.

The Bulldogs mounted two long drives and added a special teams score in the first half Friday and went on to beat Hokes Bluff 28-7 at Mike Robertson Stadium. They completed their first undefeated region season since 2017.

Their first-round playoff cross at the Field of Champions will be with Oakman Nov. 4. The Wildcats finished fourth in Class 3A Region 5. The only meeting between the two squads came in Rund 2 of the 2015 playoffs with the Bulldogs winning 64-22 setting a school record for points scored in a playoff game. That team, led by all-state quarterback Taylor Hayes, would go on to win the 3A title at Jordan-Hare Stadium by defeating Bayside Academy 44-7.

Friday night’s game got off to an explosive start for the Bulldogs (7-2, 7-0), although it didn’t look to start that way. On their first drive of the game, the Bulldogs were backed up inside the 3 due to penalties and a sack of senior quarterback Jack Hayes. But catches by Ish Bethel and Rollie Pinto moved them out to the 39 where Hayes hooked up with Pinto on a 61 yard touchdown.

Sloan Smith, who set the school’s career record for extra points last week against Geraldine, converted on the first of his four point after attempts to make it 7-0.

Later in the quarter Hokes Bluff scooped up a Piedmont fumble and appeared to be headed for a touchdown, but Chris Jon Gurley ran down the Logan Wieman to prevent the score. Piedmont’s Jake Austin then intercepted Hokes Bluff quarterback Connor Masters at the 4 to end the threat.

Piedmont then took 12 plays to cover the 96 yards with Hayes connecting with Bethel on an 8-yard score. Hayes completed 22 of 33 passes in the game for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs forced the Eagles to punt and Max Hanson returned it 58 yards in front of the Piedmont bench to make it 21-0.

After a scoreless third quarter, junior running back Dontavious Jordan sprinted 41 yards for the Bulldogs final tally. Jordan rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries.

Hokes Bluff put points on the scoreboard with 37.6 seconds left as Bryce Whitaker burst up the middle and went 49 yards for an Eagle touchdown.  The Bulldogs defense held Hokes Bluff to 167 total yards.

Piedmont concludes the regular season on the road at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga where they will face the winless Aggies. – Kurt Duryea

Piedmont 28, Hokes Bluff 7

PIED (28) HB (7)
22 1st Downs 8
28-209 Rushes-yds 30-95
23-34-1 Comp-Att-Int 6-18-1
264 Passing yds 72
1-1 Fumbles-lost 0-0
1-35.0 Punts-avg 5-38.4
8-55 Penalties-yds 0-0
Piedmont (7-2, 7-0) 7 14 0 7 – 28
Hokes Bluff (4-5, 3-4) 0 0 0 7 – 7

P – Rollie Pinto 61 pass from Jack Hayes (Sloan Smith kick), 6:07 1Q
P – Ish Bethel 8 pass from Jack Hayes (Sloan Smith kick) 5:37 2Q
P- Max Hanson 58 punt return (Sloan Smith kick) 3:17 2Q
P- Dontavious Jordan 41 run (Sloan Smith kick) 11:50 4th
HB – Bryce Whitaker 49 run (Leon Chen kick), 0:37 4Q

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xntvu_0im1idAS00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Getting it Done

Calhoun County, AL – With its season on the line, Cedar Bluff grabs Class 1A playoff berth with 34-0 shutout of Donoho By Brant Locklier It was homecoming at Donoho, but there was no dancing in the streets for the Falcons as Cedar Bluff came to town fighting for their playoff lives and dominated 34-0. The […]
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

Hayes has another record-setting night in Piedmont win at Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes had another spectacular outing on the football field Friday night at Sylacauga. Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, including a 64-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first score – the longest of his career – in a 41-20 victory over the Class 5A Aggies.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

It is Miller’s Time

Anniston, AL – Saks coach Jonathan Miller scores his 100th career football coaching victory in Wildcats’ rout of Talladega By Al Muskewitz Saks football coach Jonathan Miller is the kind of guy who doesn’t like people to make a fuss over. He just wants to go about his business, win some games, have some quiet influence over […]
SAKS, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sigh of Relief Across Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Munford gets players back, rallies in second half to beat Ashville in final regular-season game; PV rallies to edge Weaver THURSDAY SCORES Munford 24, Ashville 9 Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 STATEWIDE SCORES Autaugaville 70, Central-Coosa 20 Bessemer Academy 34, Cornerstone 8 Brooks 28, Lauderdale County 7 Center Point at Leeds, canceled […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 10 - October 20 & 21, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
FAIRFIELD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sectional Standouts in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Oxford boys, White Plains boys, Jacksonville girls all win sectional team titles; Conn, Keur win girls races. Two of Calhoun County’s top cross country teams qualified for the state championship meet Thursday, but their success going forward hinges on the availability of some of their top runners.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Match Play Pairings

Calhoun County, AL – Here are the matches for the Calhoun County Match Play Championship this weekend at Anniston Municipal GC CALHOUN COUNTY MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP At Anniston Municipal GC Saturday’s matches Buddy Moore Bracket No. 1 Brennan Clay bye No. 8 Randy Lipscomb vs. No. 9 Andrew Brooks, 8:30 a.m. No. 5 Layton Bussey vs. […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Saints Come Marching Into Oxford

Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
OXFORD, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game

A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
MOBILE, AL
High School Football PRO

Anniston, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cedar Bluff School football team will have a game with Donoho School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Treadhoofalon at Anniston’s McClellan Horse Trails

Anniston, AL – Saturday, November is the day to see first time event: Treadhoofalon! This event will stat at the Camp Mcclellan Horse Trails at 8:00 am. Mountain bikers, trail runners, and horseback riders are invited to participate in this first-of-its-kind event, jointly hosted by The Back Country Horseman of America – McClellan Chapter, Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, and the Anniston Runners Club!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Bands of America Alabama Regional In Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, October 29th from 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm at Burgess–Snow Field at JSU Stadium one of America’s most exciting marching band events, this Regional Championship features outstanding high school marching bands from around the region in Preliminary competition. The top 12 scoring bands advance to the evening’s Finals and the naming of the 2022 Bands of America Regional Champion.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
OXFORD, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Big Boyz Toyz in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Saturday, October 29th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm is the Big Boyz Toyz Show at 1117 Edmar St, Oxford, AL 36203. Want your precious prize possession to be featured on our most popular show Big Boys Toys? It’s ONLY $10 to register! This is your chance to network with people of the same interests and have a good ol time!! Star host Kip Chappell will be there! This event is hosted by WEAC – TV24.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State to Establish Command College for Law Enforcement

Jacksonville, AL – Per the Director of Strategic Communications for JSU, Buffy Lockette Alabama police officers interested in advancing in their careers will soon have access to a program specifically designed to help them become command staff. The new Southeastern Leadership Command College in development at Jacksonville State University will train law enforcement professionals to lead departments and agencies.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy