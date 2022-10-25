Read full article on original website
Brandon Montour breaks late tie, Panthers beat Senators 5-3
Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday.
Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild
Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak
Blues' Josh Leivo: Returned to AHL
Leivo was sent to AHL Springfield on Saturday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo was the odd man out as the Blues activated Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) from injured reserve. Leivo has gone pointless in three games for St. Louis this season.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Suffers another defeat
Andersen stopped 26 of 31 shots during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Andersen allowed four goals over the final 24 minutes Friday, suffering the loss. The 33-year-old netminder yielded the eventual game-winning goal to Josh Bailey, who was playing in his 1,000th career NHL game. Andersen (3-2-0), who went 35-14-3 last season, has dropped two of his past three starts.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles shooting in blowout win
Jokic totaled 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 win over the Jazz. Denver didn't need Jokic to shoot well to secure a blowout victory over the Jazz, and he still produced well as a rebounder and passer despite limited action. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter this season, the two-time MVP's shot attempts are down. He's taking just 11.8 field goals per game compared to last year's mark of 17.7.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Suffers setback in recovery
Couturier (back) had started skating but suffered a setback according to coach John Tortorella on Thursday and will have to stop skating, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Couturier seems unlikely to return in the near term at this point and should probably be considered out indefinitely. After playing...
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will be scratched Friday
Marchand, who returned from a hip injury for Thursday's 5-1 win against Detroit, will be a healthy scratch Friday versus Columbus. While Marchand scored two goals and three points Thursday night, the Bruins don't want to use him on back-to-back nights so soon after getting back into the lineup. Marchand missed Boston's first seven games of the season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Originally he wasn't expected to return until after Thanksgiving, but he was able to come back ahead of schedule.
Thorns become three-time NWSL champion with win over Current
Sophia Smith scored an early goal and the Portland Thorns controlled play throughout the match while recording a 2-0 victory
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Produces three points
Kane scored a goal and added two assists during a 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. Kane, who has seven points during his past three appearances, continued his habit of torching the Oilers. The 2007 No. 1 overall draft pick has collected 62 career points against the Oilers, the most among active skaters. Kane's third-period goal briefly tied the game at 5-5. Kane generated a team-high six shots in 22:26 of ice time against the Oilers. He dressed for his 1,114th career game Thursday, tying Brent Seabrook for third most in team history.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
Murray State defeats Tennessee State for first win of the season
After losing against Tennessee State the last time they met, Murray State finally got their revenge on Saturday afternoon. The post Murray State defeats Tennessee State for first win of the season appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Titans' Nate Davis: Ready to return
Davis (foot) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans. Davis missed two consecutive games with the foot injury, but he'll return after logging limited practices throughout the week. He should return to his typical role as the Titans' top right guard.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
Jets' Jermaine Johnson: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Johnson has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury he picked up during Week 5, but he has a chance to return in Week 8 after logging a full practice Friday. If available, he figures to play a modest role along the Jets' defensive line. Before his injury, he recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks while playing at least 30 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Solid in win
Love closed Friday's 132-123 overtime win over the Celtics with nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes. Love failed to record at least seven rebounds for the first time this season, but his nine points marked his second-highest total through five contests. His production is creeping away from fantasy relevance, but the 34-year-old maintains a subtle impact off the bench for the Cavaliers. Cleveland holds a plus-19.7 point differential when Love is on the floor.
