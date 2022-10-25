Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office
NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
New Britain Herald
Newington Public Schools asking community for help as it hopes to improve
NEWINGTON – Newington Public Schools is engaging the community in efforts to improve as a district. NPS’ Office of Equity and Inclusion recently distributed a survey to school families and the community-at-large with the help of the Newington Chamber of Commerce. The efforts are being led by NPS...
New Britain Herald
Subcommittee to be formed to decide on permanent memorial for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL – It has never been a question if the two fallen officers killed earlier this month – the first killed in the line of duty in Bristol since 1944 – will have a memorial in the city to honor their memory. That has always been certain....
New Britain Herald
New Britain honors retiring State Rep William Petit for years of service
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart honored State Rep. Dr. William Petit for his years of service during the City’s Common Council meeting this week. Petit, who has served the 22nd House District representing New Britain and Plainville since 2016, is retiring from elective office this year. “As...
New Britain Herald
Newington officials hear from staff about infrastructure needs and improvements
NEWINGTON – Elected officials heard from town staff this week about infrastructure needs and improvements made around town. Assistant Town Manager Joe Salamone, Acting Director of Facilities Management John Kubachka, Town Engineer Gary Fuerstenberg and Highways Superintendent Rob Hillman addressed the Newington Town Council at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
New Britain Herald
'Little Monsters Bash' happening Saturday at New Britain Senior Center
NEW BRITAIN – There will be fun for kids at the Senior Center this weekend. New Britain Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is throwing a “Little Monsters Bash” at the New Britain Senior Center, 55 Pearl St., this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The event...
New Britain Herald
Wheeler's Family Health Center in New Britain celebrates expansion
NEW BRITAIN – Wheeler’s Family Health & Wellness Center in New Britain hosted an open house following the finishing of third floor renovations. “We’re trying to expand our children’s behavioral health program here so we’re just kind of putting it out there that we’re here because this program is new for New Britain,” said Heather Arduini, director of behavioral health, Wheeler. “And since we expanded into the new building we just want our kids and the parents to get engaged.”
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Thomas Dyran Walker, 42, 423 Church St. Flr. 2, New Britain, reckless endangerment, ill opn mv under 14-140 suspension, engaging police in pursuit. Michael C. Owens, 60, 300 Martin Luther King Dr. Apt. 27, New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, pos control substance – first offense, ill opn mv under suspension.
New Britain Herald
Community could hit $1 million mark in donations for families of fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL – The story of two Bristol police officers being savagely gunned down earlier this month has touched the hearts of those wealthy enough to make a five-figure donation just as much as it has for someone down to their last dollar. The outpouring of support from those not...
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Significance of scholarships
When applying for college, and thinking about the future, students should also apply for scholarships. Remembering to apply for financial aid is important because it can open up many more opportunities. To begin with, colleges are extremely expensive in today's world. Some colleges have tuition of up to $70,000 per...
New Britain Herald
New Britain erases 20-point deficit to beat Enfield 48-47 in OT
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-4, 2-2) found themselves down 20 points to the Enfield Eagles (1-6, 1-2) with three minutes remaining in third quarter on Friday night. The Canes responded with 28 unanswered to make a game of it and steal their first home win in three years 48-47 in overtime.
New Britain Herald
Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone returning to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District is hosting its annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone this Monday. On Halloween night from 4:30-7:30 p.m. downtown New Britain will once again be filled with trick-or-treaters dressed up in their favorite costumes. “Our community is excited to have this event back...
New Britain Herald
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
New Britain Herald
November events scheduled for New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art’s fall happenings are rolling right through November with more programs and events. Start the month off with a watercolor class this Wednesday, and every Wednesday throughout the month, from 2-4 p.m. On Thursday, children ages 9-12 can check...
New Britain Herald
No charges filed directly related to Southington homicide; suspect with 'possible connection' free from custody
SOUTHINGTON – No charges have been filed directly related to a homicide in Southington early Thursday, while a man with a possible connection remains free from custody after being arrested on a firearm charge. The death of Waterbury resident Jose Principe was ruled a homicide Thursday afternoon after he...
New Britain Herald
Clement scores 4 TDs, No. 1 Berlin beats Avon on Homecoming 35-8
BERLIN – Behind four touchdown runs by Josh Clement, and three consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter, Class M No. 1 Berlin beat Avon 35-8 in front of a Homecoming crowd at Sage Park Friday night. It was the Redcoats fifth win by double digits this season. “I...
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Samoa
I would like to be the only Guinea pig in the home. The Guinea Pig, also called a cavy, is one popular pet. They are relatively easy to care for, docile and are responsive to kind and gentle handling. When handled correctly, guinea pigs enjoy being picked up and carried. They are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends but they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of his/her voice.
New Britain Herald
Man's death in Southington ruled homicide
SOUTHINGTON – A man’s death originally thought to be related to a car accident in Southington on Thursday has been ruled a homicide. Police in the afternoon hours said the autopsy on Jose Principe, 28, of Waterbury, showed that he died of a gunshot wound to the torso.
New Britain Herald
Silver Alert canceled for Southington man
SOUTHINGTON – A 20-year-old from Southington has gone missing. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Ralph Jose Deliz. Police said he went missing sometime Wednesday and was last seen driving his black Honda Civic with a red underglow light. The Southington resident has been described as...
New Britain Herald
Nilda (Garcia) Rose
Nilda (Garcia) Rose, 79, of Naples, FL. and previously a long time resident of Plainville, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 22, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Bronx, NY on Jan. 28, 1943 to the late Nicolas and Emelia Garcia, she moved to Connecticut at an early age. She attended Plainville public schools and graduated from Plainville High School in 1961. While raising two sons, she worked at several employers prior to her retirement in 1986 as a Dept. Manager and employee of more than 20 years at Critikon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Company in Southington.
