Mesa-based apparel company opens its first store inside Phoenix Suns' arena

When the Phoenix Suns reached out to Branded Bills, a Mesa-based custom headwear and apparel company, about having its own store inside Footprint Center for the 2022-23 Phoenix Suns season, co-founder Dave Dickert saw it as a sign the company reached a new level, but he isn’t expecting the outlet to be a huge revenue driver.

“We’re not going to make money off this store,” Dickert told the Business Journal, “Rather, people – for the first time for those who have never heard of Branded Bills – are going to see the hat and say, ‘Whoa that is really cool.’ Then next time they see an ad or want a hat, they’ll think of us.”

The store in Footprint Center will be the first physical Branded Bills store. It is located on the upper concourse of the arena and will be one of the few retail spaces in that part of the venue.

Until now, the company has operated almost entirely online since starting in 2016. One of the intriguing aspects of the deal for Branded Bills was that the Suns oversee staffing and operations in the store – so Dickert said he and his team don’t have to worry about what is happening there day-to-day.

