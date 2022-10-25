ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

By JJ Melton For the Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViiFT_0im1iHwa00
Protestors gather to display their concerns about violence in Scotland County Schools.

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated.

Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.

“It is a shame that our children and teachers are suffering,” said Archie Herring, a Scotland County resident. “Of course safety is of major concern but it is more than that. Why, with such a high tax bracket are our teachers still having to take money out of their own pockets to purchase supplies for the class room?”

Others in the crowd voiced that changed is necessary.

“I’m here for a change, there is a lot of violence in our schools and these kids think they can rule the schools and they can get by with it, and there is no punishment for it,” said Kathy McCallum, a parent of Scotland County students. “I actually visited a school after the last school board meeting and watched how two kids just talked so bad to the person that was working the front desk. That front desk person just sat there because they could not say anything, like their hands were tied and their mouths were shut.”

“My son has called me four times from his school because of fights and it is really just getting scary and something has got to change,” McCallum said, exasperated.

Another mother, Amanda Dixon shared her experiences as well.

“Expectations breed expectations,” said Dixon. “Our children deserve better, our teachers deserve better and our community deserves better.

“We have true problems with discipline and true problems with accountability in our schools and I want to be able, as a parent and as a tax payer, to feel comfortable sending these children to school knowing they are coming home safely every afternoon,” Dixon said. “And unfortunately with the situations we have right now, I don’t know that is going to happen day by day.”

LeGrand was thankful for the opportunity to comment on the wearing of red to the October Committee of the Whole Meeting which is where the protest took place.

“I wore red today because I support improvement for Scotland County Schools and believe we have a unique opportunity to demonstrate positive conflict resolution to our children,” said LeGrand. “As a result of feedback we have made several changes to make our schools safer. Our children are watching and I want them to know that they have an entire community of adults who care about safety and well-being.”

LeGrand continued by saying the community must listen, learn and lead with kindness.

“My approach moving forward will center around listening to all stakeholders as we work to make all of our schools safer,” said LeGrand. “Listening will occur during Parent and Community Advisory meetings this week and school-level meetings in the days ahead.”

Comments / 2

the truth
4d ago

young people are NOT being taught TO RESPECT their parents and teachers and police officers. It's the parents fault the preachers fault and the democratic News media. That's why young black men when they get pulled over by the police they cuss the police and run from the police and even fight or try to run over them and hurt them. BECAUSE of NO RESPECT. THEY have seen EVEN from president Obama that young black people will get stopped just because they are black and SHOULD have been teaching kids to RESPECT their parents teachers and preachers AND police officers. WHEN they disrespect the police and don't do what they tell them to and fight or try to hurt them SOME get KILLED and it's the parents teachers preachers and News media fault for the kids NOT having RESPECT! IT'S NEVER going to end UNTIL EVERYONE makes RESPECT the NUMBER ONE PRIORITY!!!

Reply
5
Mandy 2
3d ago

The bottom line is, the Superintendent and the board members that are fighting to keep her, need to go! She DOES NOT have the best interest of Scotland County at heart and it shows in the way she got rid of all the excellent workers at central office, the excellent teachers that made growth every year, the way she moved Ap's around leaving the bare minimum in terms of discipline....the lists goes on. she has to go!!!

Reply
2
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice ornament fundraiser going strong

Scotland Regional Hospice typically begins its end of the year fundraiser in November during National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, but due the overwhelming success of the event over the past two years, the organization’s leaders decided to begin the newly adopted Christmas ornament fundraiser in late September with hundreds being sold throughout October.
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash claims life of Pinecrest student

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road. Board of...
ABERDEEN, NC
dallasexaminer.com

Olive Wright Covington: Sister, teacher

“If one word describes me, it would be TEACHER.”. This summer my big sister Olive Wright Covington passed away. Olive was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, church and community leader, mentor, and friend, and throughout her life she was respected and loved as a gifted and passionate educator. The Children’s Defense Fund is especially grateful for her service laying the foundation for the flagship CDF Freedom Schools program.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. Whiteville open for business to food trucks, mobile vendors. More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. More than 200 students were not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Hartsville High School student under arrest after bringing gun to school, district says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — School administrators discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack Wednesday afternoon at Hartsville High School, according to the Darlington County School District. The handgun was noticed by others at the school and concerns about it were shared with administrators quickly, DCSD said. Law enforcement seized the weapon and placed the student […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
cbs17

Fire closes Cumberland Co. Treatment & Processing Facility

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—The Wilkes Road Treatment and Processing Center is closing until Monday because of a fire, officials said. Officials said the fire happened early Friday morning, and it was contained. According to officials, “Solid Waste staff are on-site to manage the situation and determine the cause of the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
SANFORD, NC
communitytimessc.com

Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette, Jr. Seeking Re-Election

The Honorable Jesse S. Cartrette, Jr. was born in Florence, South Carolina in 1979, the oldest of three sons born to Jesse Cartrette, Sr. and Gail Sturgeon Cartrette. A product of Florence School District 1 public schools, he was Student Body President, received his academic letter jacket and graduated double-cord from South Florence High School in 1998. The first member of his family to attend college, he was an honors student at Francis Marion University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science in May of 2002. He was a member of the first graduating class of the Charleston School of Law (“Charleston Law”), where he was a founding member of the Christian Legal Society and served as one of the first class of justices seated on the law school’s student-led court formally known as the Honor Council. Judge Cartrette was awarded The Civility Award, Charleston Law’s highest honor, by election of his peers, just before receiving his Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law in 2007.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Gunshot kills man on Billy Covington Road

ROCKINGHAM — A man was killed by a gunshot Wednesday afternoon on Billy Covington Road. The victim has been identified as Arthur Thomas Nichols, 48, of Rockingham, according to a press release. At 10:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on Billy Covington Road and located a man...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County opens new 911 center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new state of the art Cumberland County Emergency Services Center on Executive Place in Fayetteville. The new building will house Cumberland County’s 911 call center, Fire Marshal’s Office, Emergency Management and Emergency Operations Center....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

BSA Troop 420 builds monkey bridge

Scouts and leaders of Boy Scout Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church headed to the sandhills of Scotland County for the first camping weekend of their fall program. Scouts built the longest and highest monkey bridge ever attempted over a ravine surrounded by long leaf pines. The bridge stretched over 75 feet and was about 25 feet above ground. The construction required the application of the square and sheer lashing along with the clove and timber hitches. Scouts enjoyed learning to balance as they walked across the one-inch walking rope. Fun was had by all who attempted the challenge.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy