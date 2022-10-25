DeSantis’ ‘reform board’ spares Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright

Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and School Board member Torey Alston speak during a Broward County School Board meeting on Tuesday. Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Broward School Board spared Superintendent Vickie Cartwright from being fired Tuesday following a 12-hour meeting where her job was on the line.

She will instead be asked to complete a 90-day action plan of how she will address a list of concerns raised by School Board members, including the response to a statewide grand jury, a culture of retaliation and problems with the $800 million bond referendum.

Cartwright defended her record, citing numerous changes she has made as the result of a statewide grand jury report.

Members of the public, both supporters and opponents of Cartwright, packed the meeting to weigh in on her future. Board members were divided before reaching a unanimous agreement at the end.

“Dr. Cartwright has done the best we can. We are not perfect. We can and must do better, but it doesn’t rest with one person,” board member Debbi Hixon said.

But Chairman Torey Alston said Cartwright has failed to change a culture that includes “playing politics with the board,” failing to communicate important matters with the board, failing to promptly respond to public records requests and failing to adequately improve student achievement or keep parents from fleeing the district.

“We are the reform board. We do want change. We do want swift actions,” Alston said.

The district has been in turmoil since August when DeSantis removed and replaced four School Board members after a grand jury identified numerous problems with how the district is managed. The findings of the report, which focused on the mismanagement of a billion-dollar construction program, pre-dated Cartwright.

Still, Cartwright has been facing increasing criticism since DeSantis appointed the new School Board members in August.

Alston said she has led a “getting-to-November” culture when the terms of all the DeSantis appointees, except Alston’s, will end.

Cartwright didn’t deny she made comments that were interpreted that way.

“Staff members made comments about this being a temporary situation. They were looking for stability. There had been such instability in this district in the last five years,” she said. “I wasn’t clear enough to keep rumors calm. I accept responsibility for that.”

Alston wrote a scathing critique of Cartwright. He accused her of having no plan to address declining enrollment and lost learning from the pandemic, she’d failed to alert the School Board about high-profile separation agreements and the district botched a search for a facilities chief.

He even criticized how she was selected. She was initially hired as interim superintendent in July 2021 with the understanding that she wouldn’t apply for the permanent job. But then the School Board changed her contract to allow her to apply. Critics said these decisions limited the pool of candidates and Cartwright went back on her word not to apply.

“Upon my arrival as interim, I fell in love with Broward County Public Schools,” she wrote in a response. “I had many long and emotional nights thinking about what has occurred in our great district over the past five years. My experiences in my personal and professional life could be utilized as I served the students, staff, and community of Broward County.”

She played a video where she was praised for her security changes by Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, which investigated the Parkland shooting.

“We have worked closely to ensure we’re acting with transparency, urgency and alignment of best practices,” Cartwright sad.

The board spent three hours listening to in-person comments as well as written comments read aloud.

Speakers at Tuesday’s meeting were divided, with strong opposition to Cartwright coming from some Black residents, who said she has mishandled some personnel issues involving Black employees and job candidates, as well as some conservative white residents, who say she has supported policies that are liberal or lacked accountability.

While not all critics are Black, “the majority of those impacted by her failed leadership are Black. They are the ones that first came forward,” said Bobby Henry, publisher of the Westside Gazette newspaper.

Critics of the move to fire her, including some Democratic elected officials and members of the LGBTQ community, complained that it was being spearheaded by unelected board members who were appointed by DeSantis. They said it’s unfair to remove her two weeks before four new School Board members are elected.

“Where was the outrage from this board last week when the state threatened teachers’ certification for teaching gender identity or teaching history that accurately portrays our nation of race?” LGBTQ activist Michael Rajner told the board. “I struggle with the authenticity of charges of racism.”

Oakland Park Commissioner Matthew Sparks told board members if Cartwright was removed, they’d be allowing DeSantis to serve as a “puppet master” for the Broward School Board.

The comments from elected officials annoyed Foganholi.

“I’m here to do a job. I have a responsibility. I took an oath,” he said. “Unlike some leaders who have the audacity to tell me to do nothing. I’m not going to walk into your city hall where someone spent $240,000 in taxpayer dollars and didn’t tell you and you should do nothing.”

He was referring to three separation payments given to administrators Cartwright forced out.

Written comments also were divided.

“Many of you on this board do not represent me nor this community. You were not elected,” wrote Jordan Sawyer, of Coral Springs. “You did not campaign. You did not earn the position from the constituents of this school district.”

Christine Chaparro, an Oakland Park parent who chairs the Broward chapter of the conservative group Moms for Liberty, said Cartwright needs to go.

“I watch BCPS meetings online and see that the Superintendent has cut community input, made very questionable organizational decisions and is more concerned with public perception than real transparency,” Chaparro wrote. ‘If Broward has any hope of closing the floodgates of families leaving BCPS, we need new leadership ASAP.”

A state Board of Education leader first suggested at a September meeting that Cartwright should be removed, saying the district has been slow to fix issues in the grand jury report.