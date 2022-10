Being reunited with fellow alumni feels so good—especially now that my career has finally caught up to my ambition. For some, the arrival of autumn means apple picking, pumpkin-spice everything, and layering up your fits. Those seasonal staples don’t appeal to me—I’m not a white woman from Connecticut. However, fall is a special time for one reason and one reason alone: homecoming season! And when you’re an HBCU alum like me, the weeks between October and November are some of the most wonderful of the year.

