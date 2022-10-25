Read full article on original website
Southwest offering new non-stop service from Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – If you are looking for a nonstop flight out of Bellingham, you will have a new option in the new year. Southwest Airlines on Thursday, October 27th, that seasonal service to Denver will begin in April. Flights are only being offered on Saturdays, starting with a...
Still time to register to vote as election nears
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – For all the procrastinators out there, it’s not too late to register to vote in the upcoming election. You have until election day, November 8th, to register or update your address. But the County Auditor’s office is encouraging people to register online by October 31st...
Bellingham hospital further relaxes visitor restrictions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It is now easier to visit friends or family members who are being treated at Bellingham’s hospital. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center has announced a further relaxation of visitation rules as the county’s COVID-19 transmission risk remains “moderate.”. Patients are now allowed to...
Wind Advisory in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. Get prepared for a fall windstorm today, Thursday, October 27th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, San Juan County and the Admiralty Inlet area. The advisory says we can expect south winds 25 to 35 mph...
BPD seeking suspect from Ferndale after wild RV chase
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are looking for a Ferndale man who led officers on a wild chase in an RV Wednesday night, October 26th. Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says patrol officers noticed an RV belonging to 37-year-old Marcos Salinas parked at some gas pumps in the 4200 block of Meridian Street just after 10 p.m.
Ferndale murder suspect pleads guilty to multiple charges
FERNDALE, Wash. – The suspect accused of killing a man in Ferndale earlier this year has pled guilty to his murder. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda submitted his guilty plea on October 6th, according to court documents. Miranda fatally shot 34-year-old Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering in Ferndale...
Burlington man arrested for trying to lure child into car
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington man was arrested after attempting to lure a child into his car in Whatcom County. Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deb Slater said that the child reported the incident to her parents on September 13th. She told investigators that the suspect tried to get...
Man arrested in Bellingham after traffic stop yields large stash of drugs
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man was arrested last week following a traffic stop that yielded a large stash of illegal narcotics. Bellingham Police said that the man was stopped back in July on Northwest Ave after the car he was driving had been reported sold without a title transfer.
