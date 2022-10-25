We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.

