desotocountynews.com
Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch
Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
Superhero Fall Festival is “super” fun
We’re entering the weekend with a lot of trunk or treat activities across DeSoto County leading up to the Trick or Treats of Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. The fall holiday season is definitely here. One of the events already held ahead of Halloween was the Southaven Chick-fil-A 2022...
Women accused of scamming gift cards from a store
Southaven police are looking for a pair of women accused of tricking a cashier into uploading more than $1,000 onto gift cards. Police say the two women, both African-American, entered the Family Dollar at 8650 U.S. Highway 51 North back on Oct. 9 and are accused of shoplifting and scamming the cashier into the illegal upload.
Arrests made for PPP fraud
Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents have been arrested on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVID pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Those arrested include the...
Chargers retain top rung in county football’s First Four
Lewisburg tacklers smother a Byhalia ball carrier during an early season football contest. (Jody McCree/DeSoto County Sports) Southaven continues its grip on the top spot in the current DeSoto County News football First Four, entering Friday’s scheduled games. The unbeaten (8-0) Chargers are first among DeSoto County’s football teams,...
Friday sports: Patriots keep playoff hopes alive
Photo: Players gather at midfield after Friday’s 28-14 Lewisburg victory over Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Lewisburg 28, Olive Branch 14: The Patriots kept their 6A playoff hopes alive with Friday’s victory over the Conquistadors at Olive Branch. Quarterback Gunnar Gilmore ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to help the Patriots to a 5-4 overall record and 3-3 in Region 1-6A.
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer
Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
Thursday sports: Basketball, soccer seasons begin
Center Hill 74, South Panola 39 (Center Hill-Jaidyn Rankins 23, Kaison Saunders-18) Hernando 54, Tunica Rosa Fort 64, Hernando 54 (Hernando-Eric Oliver 25, Dallas Randle and Derrell Tate, 12 each) Boys’ Soccer. Oxford 2, DeSoto Central 1. Southaven 2, Lewisburg 1 (Lewisburg-Braxton Sharp, 1 goal) Cleveland Central 3, Lake...
Rock and roll, country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis dies at age 87
Photo: Marty Stuart and Jerry Lee Lewis chat at the Lewis Ranch in Nesbit when the home was given a Mississippi Country Music Trail marker. (Bob Bakken file photo) There’s one person in DeSoto County who had a unique vantage point on the life of Rock and Roll and Country Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away Friday at the age of 87.
