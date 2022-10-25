ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

visitdetroit.com

Stay close and check out these hotel bars in metro Detroit

There are so many great places to enjoy in Detroit for food, drinks, fun, and more, but as we all know when traveling, sometimes it’s easy just to stay in the hotel and grab a close drink. Thankfully, the Motor City is filled with incredible hotels, and with that...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit photographer captures people’s auras with vintage, modern technology

A Detroit-based photographer travels all across the nation, capturing people’s auras with vintage and modern technology. An aura is believed to be the human atmosphere created by a person’s life stories, current life situations and emotions and are represented through colors. The spiritual say the colors of a person’s aura can change throughout their life as more life experiences shape who they are today.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Detroit Soul Has An Opening Date For Its New Far East Side Location

Detroit Soul, the takeout and catering-friendly soul food spot on Eight Mile, is on track to welcoming a second location on the east side. Come November 21, Detroit Soul will welcome a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson St. Diners at the new location will get to dine in or carryout.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield

The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Best Pizza: Joe’s Pizza

Joe’s Pizza in Ann Arbor is one of two locations for the store outside of New York City, offering locals a taste of real New-York-style pizza. Huge lines pile outside of Joe’s every weekend, but to owner and manager Peter Levin, the crowds at Joe’s are part of the lively experience.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

First Watch Arrives

Priding itself on freshness and worker-friendliness, the fast-growing First Watch chain of breakfast/brunch/lunch restaurants opened in October in the Village Centre at Oak Valley Dr. and Ann Arbor–Saline Rd. It occupies the front corner of the small, set-back shopping center anchored by Outback Steakhouse. Ample windows along the southern and eastern entrances make for generous…
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Amazon opens delivery station in Canton, its 4th facility in west Wayne, Oakland counties

The opening of a new Amazon delivery station marks another step in the development future of Canton Township. The new building, spanning more than 180,000 square feet along Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton roads, employs hundreds sorting through packages and prepping them to head out to the doorsteps of customers. It's a step township supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said is one to keep pushing the township into the future.
CANTON, MI
wcsx.com

City of the Week: 2022 Ypsilanti Photo Gallery

Ken at Auto Value Parts Store in Ypsilanti is a WCSX Workforce Rocker!!. Eastern was a college before it graduated to a university!. The bell tower of Pierce Hall on the campus of EMU. EMU ROCKS!!!. Nice statue... A beautiful Autumn day on the South Campus!. The Ypsilanti Water Tower...
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
DETROIT, MI

