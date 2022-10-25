Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
visitdetroit.com
Stay close and check out these hotel bars in metro Detroit
There are so many great places to enjoy in Detroit for food, drinks, fun, and more, but as we all know when traveling, sometimes it’s easy just to stay in the hotel and grab a close drink. Thankfully, the Motor City is filled with incredible hotels, and with that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit photographer captures people’s auras with vintage, modern technology
A Detroit-based photographer travels all across the nation, capturing people’s auras with vintage and modern technology. An aura is believed to be the human atmosphere created by a person’s life stories, current life situations and emotions and are represented through colors. The spiritual say the colors of a person’s aura can change throughout their life as more life experiences shape who they are today.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Eater
Detroit Soul Has An Opening Date For Its New Far East Side Location
Detroit Soul, the takeout and catering-friendly soul food spot on Eight Mile, is on track to welcoming a second location on the east side. Come November 21, Detroit Soul will welcome a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson St. Diners at the new location will get to dine in or carryout.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
Compuware could leave downtown Detroit for Southfield
The downtown Detroit building formerly known as the Compuware Building could lose its original occupant: Compuware. The mainframe computer software company, known since 2020 as BMC Compuware, has been looking to leave One Campus Martius — the former "Compuware Building," according to a news media report. The company is said to have signed a lease for about 10,000 square feet in the Southfield Town Center complex of office towers, according to a source the Free Press spoke with who is familiar with the matter.
Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
Michigan Daily
Best Pizza: Joe’s Pizza
Joe’s Pizza in Ann Arbor is one of two locations for the store outside of New York City, offering locals a taste of real New-York-style pizza. Huge lines pile outside of Joe’s every weekend, but to owner and manager Peter Levin, the crowds at Joe’s are part of the lively experience.
MetroTimes
Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
In 2021, Kelly Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, and one year later he's been traded to the Utah Jazz. This trade means Olynyk doesn't have much use for the Bloomfield Hills mansion he purchased, and the home has been listed for a cool $3.5 million. Located...
MLive.com
Player of the Year top 10: Michigan commit Cole Cabana of Dexter has ‘once in a lifetime’ talent
There has never been a football player quite like Cole Cabana at Dexter. He’s broken every school record as a running back and has helped transform a program that once held the state’s longest losing streak into the No. 1 team in Division 2 with hopes of a state championship.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beloved Old Town Tavern in downtown Ann Arbor to celebrate 50 years of business
ANN ARBOR – Old Town Tavern is turning the big 5-0. To celebrate its birthday, the Liberty Street tavern is offering 72-cent drink specials and three nights of free, live music between 8-10 p.m. on Nov. 4-6. Billing itself as the last “Townie” bar, Old Town Tavern has a...
Michigan Daily
Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s
Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
annarborobserver.com
First Watch Arrives
Priding itself on freshness and worker-friendliness, the fast-growing First Watch chain of breakfast/brunch/lunch restaurants opened in October in the Village Centre at Oak Valley Dr. and Ann Arbor–Saline Rd. It occupies the front corner of the small, set-back shopping center anchored by Outback Steakhouse. Ample windows along the southern and eastern entrances make for generous…
Powerball jumps to $800 million; 1 ticket sold Michigan for $1 million prize
Once again, no one hit the Powerball on Wednesday night, meaning the jackpot has increased once again to $800 million, the second-largest Powerball jackpot of all time.
HometownLife.com
Amazon opens delivery station in Canton, its 4th facility in west Wayne, Oakland counties
The opening of a new Amazon delivery station marks another step in the development future of Canton Township. The new building, spanning more than 180,000 square feet along Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton roads, employs hundreds sorting through packages and prepping them to head out to the doorsteps of customers. It's a step township supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said is one to keep pushing the township into the future.
wcsx.com
City of the Week: 2022 Ypsilanti Photo Gallery
Ken at Auto Value Parts Store in Ypsilanti is a WCSX Workforce Rocker!!. Eastern was a college before it graduated to a university!. The bell tower of Pierce Hall on the campus of EMU. EMU ROCKS!!!. Nice statue... A beautiful Autumn day on the South Campus!. The Ypsilanti Water Tower...
Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
