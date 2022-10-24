ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge collapse in Kearney kills California man

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A bridge collapse just outside of Kearney, Mo., Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a California man. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, was an employee of Lehman Construction Company out of California on a crew that was pouring concrete on a small bridge over Carroll Creek in Clay County.
Governor Parson tours Wooldridge wildfire damage

WOOLDRIDGE — Governor Mike Parson and several other state leaders saw the damage Wednesday from Saturday’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. Nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge was destroyed by the fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres of land. Parson, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Senate Majority Leader...
