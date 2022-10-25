Read full article on original website
World Series Game 1 Recap: Series Outlook Following Phillies Win In Game 1
David Samson joins Hakem Dermish to break down the rest of the World Series following the Phillies win over the Astros.
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
Late Kick: Are the Vols in trouble against Kentucky on Saturday?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight into the matchup between Tennessee and Kentucky and whether the Volunteers huge matchup between Georgia next week has them overlooking the Wildcats.
247Sports
Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
247Sports
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
247Sports
Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses
Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
Decision day for 5-star CB Cormani McClain
One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10
Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
VIDEO: Jake Garcia, Henry Parrish, Mitchell Agude and Andres Borregales react to win at Virginia
Watch Jake Garcia, Henry Parrish, Mitchell Agude and Andres Borregales react to the Hurricanes' 14-12 four overtime win at Virginia on Saturday. Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) sent the game to overtime with a 20-yard field goal by Borregales as time expired and Garcia scored on a 2-point conversion to win the game.
2023 WR Wesley Watson high on Kansas State, talks Wildcats and more
College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated 2023 receiver Wesley Watson is a Colorado commit that saw two of his other favorite schools play on Saturday as No. 22 Kansas State took apart No. 8 Oklahoma State 48-0. Watson was on campus for his official visit. “I really like what Kansas State...
Georgia football: Game Balls for the Bulldogs after taking care of Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the situation turned briefly in the third quarter, the Georgia Bulldogs did more than enough to take care of business Saturday night. No. 1 Georgia rode a dominant first half and withstood Florida’s 17-point outburst in the third quarter by finishing with the game’s final 14 points in a 42-20 victory. The win saw the Bulldogs build a 28-3 lead before halftime then hold off the hard-charging Gators to deliver the Bulldogs’ fifth victory over the Gators in the past six seasons.
Pacers dump Nets 125-116 behind record shooting
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points as the visiting Indiana Pacers hit a team record 23 3-pointers and
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after the loss to Miami
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia once again could not build from success, failing to win back-t0-back games this year once more. The Cavaliers fell to the Miami Hurricanes 14-12 after four overtimes after the UVA offense failed to find the end zone, in a game that saw some of the same problems rear its ugly head for the group, while the UVA defense continues to be the reason the Wahoos are in the game.
Source: Browns Continue To Talk Kareem Hunt Trade, NFC Team Has Called
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday Night Football may end up playing a big part in deciding the future of a Cleveland native. The Browns continue to field offers on running back Kareem Hunt and may feel more inclined to get a deal done if they lose Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source tells TheOBR.com.
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' victory over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After watching the Florida Gators quickly cut into what was once a 25-point lead, the Georgia Bulldogs rose to the occasion and finished strong on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia settled in in the third quarter after 17 unanswered points by Florida by battling back with two...
'Not good enough': Napier discusses Florida performance in loss to Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Billy Napier said his team’s bye-week focus was simple: Identifying the common denominators in his team’s victories and losses while trying to find ways to encourage the former and eliminate the latter. Florida’s issues through its first seven games couldn’t have been clearer. Defensively,...
IN PHOTOS: USC stuffed by Missouri
USC (5-3, 2-3) will travel to Vanderbilt next Saturday.
Transcript: Everything Scott Satterfield said after Louisville belted No. 10 Wake Forest
It was a crazy night at Cardinal Stadium. The University of Louisville came up with eight sacks, and eight turnovers, scoring on two of the turnovers, and the Cardinals belted No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 for a third straight victory. U of L is now 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC.
Several key Vols (likely) returning against Kentucky
Star wide receiver Cedric Tillman isn’t the only key player returning to the lineup for Tennessee in Saturday night’s game against Kentucky. In addition to having Tillman back for the first time in four games, the third-ranked Vols will have starting safety Jaylen McCollough, cornerbacks Kamal Hadden, Christian Charles and Brandon Turnage and starting linebacker Juwan Mitchell all available against the 19th-ranked Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. The only players officially announced by Tennessee as unavailable for the 7 p.m. kickoff were freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson and linebacker Kwauze Garland.
