ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle

Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses

Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Decision day for 5-star CB Cormani McClain

One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10

Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football: Game Balls for the Bulldogs after taking care of Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the situation turned briefly in the third quarter, the Georgia Bulldogs did more than enough to take care of business Saturday night. No. 1 Georgia rode a dominant first half and withstood Florida’s 17-point outburst in the third quarter by finishing with the game’s final 14 points in a 42-20 victory. The win saw the Bulldogs build a 28-3 lead before halftime then hold off the hard-charging Gators to deliver the Bulldogs’ fifth victory over the Gators in the past six seasons.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after the loss to Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia once again could not build from success, failing to win back-t0-back games this year once more. The Cavaliers fell to the Miami Hurricanes 14-12 after four overtimes after the UVA offense failed to find the end zone, in a game that saw some of the same problems rear its ugly head for the group, while the UVA defense continues to be the reason the Wahoos are in the game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
247Sports

Several key Vols (likely) returning against Kentucky

Star wide receiver Cedric Tillman isn’t the only key player returning to the lineup for Tennessee in Saturday night’s game against Kentucky. In addition to having Tillman back for the first time in four games, the third-ranked Vols will have starting safety Jaylen McCollough, cornerbacks Kamal Hadden, Christian Charles and Brandon Turnage and starting linebacker Juwan Mitchell all available against the 19th-ranked Wildcats at Neyland Stadium. The only players officially announced by Tennessee as unavailable for the 7 p.m. kickoff were freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson and linebacker Kwauze Garland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy