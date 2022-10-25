Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman...
cbs4indy.com
Man dead after car hits a tree and catches on fire
HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just east of Greenfield.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo PD: Would-be robber beaten up, held at gunpoint by apartment residents
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police said a would-be robber bit off more than he could chew when the residents of an apartment fought back and ended up bloodying the robber, disarming him, and holding him at gunpoint until police officers arrived. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the attempted...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person died in a shooting on Indy’s east side Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a parking lot in the area of Emerson and East 38th street around 3:20 p.m. where they found a male and female in a vehicle suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department Thursday. Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff confirms the shooting happened in the area of 30th and Shadeland around 3:14 p.m. following a pursuit that started in Lawrence. “This is hard on everyone. It’s...
cbs4indy.com
Man stabbed at party near IU campus
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo father arrested for battery, neglect after infant treated for skull fractures
KOKOMO, Ind. — The father of an infant found with severe injuries was arrested for battery and neglect, Kokomo police announced. Police were first notified by hospital staff at Howard Regional Hospital on October 11. The hospital was preparing to fly a 1-month-old child with multiple skull fractures to...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding.
cbs4indy.com
Peru man dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Peru man died after being found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers found 51-year-old Rick A. Bartel unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Corrections and medical staff provided medical aid...
cbs4indy.com
IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children
INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews...
cbs4indy.com
Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared...
cbs4indy.com
‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people
INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
cbs4indy.com
Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their...
cbs4indy.com
Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children
Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and pediatricians here in Indiana are saying they too are seeing a spike. https://cbs4indy.com/news/4-your-health/surge-in-cases-of-common-respiratory-virus-in-children/. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common...
cbs4indy.com
Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison.
cbs4indy.com
Another car seen on Monon Trail as Indy DPW, IMPD try to limit problem
INDIANAPOLIS — Cars driving on the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple continues to be a problem, this time a blue Nissan is seen on the trail, driving past a cyclist and group of kids eating ice cream. The video was taken by a dad who was at BRICS, an...
cbs4indy.com
IPS proposing referendums to help fund Rebuilding Stronger Plan
In a matter of weeks, board members are expected to vote on a final version of the Rebuilding Stronger Plan for Indianapolis Public Schools. https://cbs4indy.com/your-local-election-headquarters/ips-proposing-referendums-to-help-fund-rebuilding-stronger-plan/. IPS proposing referendums to help fund Rebuilding …. In a matter of weeks, board members are expected to vote on a final version of the...
cbs4indy.com
Local shops seeing more customers place Thanksgiving order early as food inflation soars
We are one month away from Thanksgiving, and inflation is gobbling up many budgets this year. Local shops seeing more customers place Thanksgiving …. We are one month away from Thanksgiving, and inflation is gobbling up many budgets this year. Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after …
cbs4indy.com
Black Heritage Preservation Program works to honor Black history throughout Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new program is working to boost efforts to preserve, protect and recognize Black history in the Hoosier state. On Thursday, Indiana Landmarks hosted a kickoff ceremony to launch its Black Heritage Preservation Program, an effort that’s already been decades in the making. Program Director Eunice...
Comments / 0