Greenfield, IN

cbs4indy.com

Juvenile shot in incident on near northwest side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS – A juvenile was shot Saturday afternoon in what police believe was an accident on the near northwest side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eugene Street for a reported shooting. They found the victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dead after car hits a tree and catches on fire

HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just east of Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person died in a shooting on Indy’s east side Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a parking lot in the area of Emerson and East 38th street around 3:20 p.m. where they found a male and female in a vehicle suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department Thursday. Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff confirms the shooting happened in the area of 30th and Shadeland around 3:14 p.m. following a pursuit that started in Lawrence. “This is hard on everyone. It’s...
LAWRENCE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Peru man dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Peru man died after being found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers found 51-year-old Rick A. Bartel unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Corrections and medical staff provided medical aid...
PERU, IN
cbs4indy.com

IFD: East side fire displaces 2 adults, 7 children

INDIANAPOLIS – A Saturday afternoon fire on the east side drove several people out of their home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of North Riley Avenue. IFD said a fire broke out in a bedroom. Crews...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children

Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and pediatricians here in Indiana are saying they too are seeing a spike. https://cbs4indy.com/news/4-your-health/surge-in-cases-of-common-respiratory-virus-in-children/. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IPS proposing referendums to help fund Rebuilding Stronger Plan

In a matter of weeks, board members are expected to vote on a final version of the Rebuilding Stronger Plan for Indianapolis Public Schools. https://cbs4indy.com/your-local-election-headquarters/ips-proposing-referendums-to-help-fund-rebuilding-stronger-plan/. IPS proposing referendums to help fund Rebuilding …. In a matter of weeks, board members are expected to vote on a final version of the...
DELPHI, IN

