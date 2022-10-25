Read full article on original website
Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds
With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
Time is Running out to Apply for Preference Points in Wyoming
Halloween isn't the only big thing happening on the 31st... it's the last day to apply for preference points. If you're looking to up your odds of another notch on the ol' hunting license, you can still purchase preference points. "Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Wyoming Ranks #1 For Most Favorable Business Tax Climate
YUP - Top of the list. The index gauges how states’ tax systems compare to other states. “While there are many ways to show how much is collected in taxes by state governments, the Index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement," the Tax Foundation said.
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
Watch How Tough Wyoming Ranching Life Can Be
One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 20 ‘Safest States in America’
Other than the beauty, the relatively small population, hunting and outdoor sports, the safety of raising a family in Wyoming is definitely one of the appeal of our wonderful state. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Safest States in America" and Wyoming ranked very well....
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Dear Wyoming Fall Lovers: It Is Time for Us Winter People Now
You've had since August (which, in my opinion, was way too early), to enjoy your pumpkin spice everything and nice Autumn weather. It is our time now!. Of course, when I saw "our", I'm speaking of this wonderful group of people that actually enjoy the winter months more than any other time of the year. Yes, I am indeed one of these people.
Disease Outbreak Affects Wyoming’s Bighorn Sheep
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department discovered a disease outbreak in the Devil's Canyon bighorn sheep herd northeast of Lovell, according to a news release on their site. A landowner reported the dieoff in addition to a mortality signal from a GPS collared bighorn sheep in the herd. “Since Oct....
Youth-Only Pheasant Hunting Days Ahead in Wyoming
While two of the days have already passed, there are still a handful ahead. The Springer Special Pheasant Hunt's last youth-only day is on October 29. The regular pheasant season opens Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. Pheasants will be stocked throughout most of the regular season. Pheasants are...
LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees
Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
Visit Wyoming Once And You’ll Fall In Love
There's no doubt you've seen videos, pictures and heard stories from people that fell in love with Wyoming after just one visit. Heck, that's my story too. I was 12 and visited with my grandparents and always knew I'd live her someday. I particularly enjoy when I see the reaction...
Wyoming Has Had More Serial Killers Than You Would Think
How many people does someone have to murder before they are considered a "serial killer?" I actually looked that question up. The answer is 3 or more people. So, if you have only killed two you are not there yet. How many serial kills has a small state like Wyoming...
REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured
A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
Wyoming Supreme Court Dismisses Casper Man’s Prison Sentence Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by a Casper man sentenced to prison for killing a man he accused of molesting his granddaughter. Olinza Headd was sentenced to a 17-20 prison sentence for manslaughter by Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey in April. Headd previously pleaded...
Wisconsin Man Convicted Of Killing 6 With SUV In Christmas Parade
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wisconsin man of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He...
