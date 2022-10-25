ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds

With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Ranks #1 For Most Favorable Business Tax Climate

YUP - Top of the list. The index gauges how states’ tax systems compare to other states. “While there are many ways to show how much is collected in taxes by state governments, the Index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement," the Tax Foundation said.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It

As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Watch How Tough Wyoming Ranching Life Can Be

One thing we've learned over the years is that the ranching lifestyle isn't for everyone. As a matter of fact, the stories you hear from some Ranchers are more like horror stories. Loss of cattle, water shortages, dry summers, beef prices, natural disasters and going bankrupt are all concerns many, if not all, ranches go through at some point of time.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Dear Wyoming Fall Lovers: It Is Time for Us Winter People Now

You've had since August (which, in my opinion, was way too early), to enjoy your pumpkin spice everything and nice Autumn weather. It is our time now!. Of course, when I saw "our", I'm speaking of this wonderful group of people that actually enjoy the winter months more than any other time of the year. Yes, I am indeed one of these people.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Disease Outbreak Affects Wyoming’s Bighorn Sheep

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department discovered a disease outbreak in the Devil's Canyon bighorn sheep herd northeast of Lovell, according to a news release on their site. A landowner reported the dieoff in addition to a mortality signal from a GPS collared bighorn sheep in the herd. “Since Oct....
LOVELL, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Youth-Only Pheasant Hunting Days Ahead in Wyoming

While two of the days have already passed, there are still a handful ahead. The Springer Special Pheasant Hunt's last youth-only day is on October 29. The regular pheasant season opens Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. Pheasants will be stocked throughout most of the regular season. Pheasants are...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Visit Wyoming Once And You’ll Fall In Love

There's no doubt you've seen videos, pictures and heard stories from people that fell in love with Wyoming after just one visit. Heck, that's my story too. I was 12 and visited with my grandparents and always knew I'd live her someday. I particularly enjoy when I see the reaction...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
WHEATLAND, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy