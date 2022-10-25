Tampa Bay Burger Week is back with a variety of $10 and under specials
The week of beef is back, baby.
Tampa Bay Burger week returns for its 2022 installation, and it once again features a wide variety of dine-in and take-out specials from restaurants on both sides of Tampa Bay.
You can partake in these exclusive burger deals from Thursday, Nov. 3 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
Restaurants that are offering burger specials for $10 & under include 211 Restaurant and Lounge, American Social, Big Storm Brewing Co., Birch & Vine, Burger Monger, Haven, Butter's Burgers, Chicago's Best Burgers, Coppertail Brewing Co., Daily Eats and many, many more.
The full list of participating restaurants can be found at tampabayburgerweek.com — where you can also check out some mouthwatering photos and videos of last year's deals.
New to Tampa Bay Burger Week this year is a social media contest to win speciality cheeses from Cabo , a Northeastern creamery that’s been in the business for over 100 years, as well as gift certificates from select restaurants. Folks that share pictures of their burger specials, tag the restaurant’s location and @cltampabay and use the hashtag #TampaBayBurgerWeek will be entered into the contest.
2022’s installment of Tampa Bay Burger Week is sponsored by Creative Loafing and Feeding Tampa Bay , a local nonprofit that aims to end food insecurity across multiple counties. A portion of proceeds from Burger Week sales will benefit the popular nonprofit.
