According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #8 Vinnie Van Go – Gulfstream Park, R1 (12:25 PM EST) VINNIE VAN GO is a very interesting runner following switch of barns and should make a bold show. He has a good record at this level and is taken to quickly resume winning ways. Joe Di Baggio gets class relief and can go close, whilst Positively Awesome is worth a close look. Bet Now at FanDuel.

15 HOURS AGO