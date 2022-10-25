Read full article on original website
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (back) questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Wizards
Boston Celtics guard Malcom Brogdon (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards,. After playing 22 minutes on Friday night, Brogdon's availability is currently in the air with lower back stiffness. In a matchup versus a Wizards' team allowing a 109.1 defensive rating, Payton Pritchard could see more time off the bench if Brogdon is inactive.
Mavericks starting Dwight Powell at center for inactive JaVale McGee (rest) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell will take over the five position after JaVale McGee was ruled out for rest reasons. In 14.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 12.4 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 6.1 points, 3.2...
T.J. McConnell (knee) ruled out Saturday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore knee. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action less than an hour before scheduled tipoff. Andrew Nembhard will likely see more work as long as McConnell is sidelined.
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
Anthony Davis (back) listed as questionable on Lakers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. After missing one game with back tightness, Davis' status remains in limbo on Sunday. Expect Damian Jones to see a boost in playing time if Davis is inactive against a Denver unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
Bulls starting Zach LaVine (injury management) for inactive Ayo Dosunmu (back) on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine will make his return after he sat out on Friday night for injury management reasons. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project LaVine to score 34.4 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 21.3 points,...
Memphis' Ja Morant (illness) doubtful on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Utah. Morant's current Saturday projection...
Charlotte's Terry Rozier (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Rozer will be inactive for his fourth straight contest with a right ankle sprain. Expect Dennis Smith to play more minutes at the guard positions against a Warriors' team ranked 19th in defensive rating.
JaVale McGee (rest) out for Mavericks' Saturday matchup, Dwight Powell to start
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (rest) will not play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McGee will not be active at home for rest purposes. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit ranked ninth in defensive rating, Dwight Powell will see more playing time at the center position.
Kyle Anderson (back) ruled out for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will not play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Anderson was listed questionable to play due to back spasms, though reports as tipoff neared expressed the wing wasn't expected to play. Those turned out to be prescient, as he has been ruled out to kick off the weekend.
Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) ruled out on Friday, Michael Porter Jr. to start
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope will watch from the bench after he was ruled out with an ankle injury. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing a 105.6 defensive rating, expect Bruce Brown Jr. to see more minutes.
Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
Cowboys list Ezekiel Elliott (knee) as doubtful for Week 8's contest against Bears
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 8's game against the Chicago Bears. Elliott is unlikely to suit up on Sunday after he was unable to practice in preparation for Week 8. Look for Tony Pollard to play a featured role versus a Chicago unit allowing 22.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
Indiana's Isaiah Jackson starting for inactive Myles Turner (injury management) on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will make his third start this season after Myles Turner was held out for injury management reasons. In 22.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jackson to score 23.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 9.6 points,...
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (back) questionable on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson's is currently questionable after experiencing lower back tightness. Expect Blake Wesley to see more playing time against a Minnesota unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Richardson is out. Richardson's projection...
Dewayne Dedmon (illness) will not play Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Dedmon is dealing with an upper respiratory infection, and as a result, he is going to sit out Saturday's contest. Nikola Jovic should see more work once again. In 5 games this season,...
Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (ankle) out at least 1 week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a left ankle sprain. Ayton will sit out at least seven days after Phoenix's star center suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale to fill in at the five while Ayton is sidelined.
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
