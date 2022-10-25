10 restaurants, dining halls around Bradenton, AMI get poor health inspections

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for problems including flies, undisclosed raw eggs in food and unsafe food temperatures.

Here is what inspectors found:

The Bridge Tender Inn, 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach

An inspector observed two flying insects on a cutting board in the kitchen. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator whisked the flies out and sanitized the area.

Chili and black bean soup that were being held for future use had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and the items were discarded.

A restaurant operator touched cooked noodles with bare hands. A stop sale was issued due to food being in an unsound condition, and the noodles were discarded.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator set up a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.

Raw animal foods (beef and fish) were not properly separated from each other in a reach-in cooler based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

A soda machine holster was soiled.

Four pairs of tongs were stored on equipment door handles. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple cutting boards were grooved and no longer cleanable.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in two ice machines.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

IMG Academy Golf Club, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton

Caesar salad dressing made with raw shell eggs was not identified as such on the menu.

A pesticide-emitting strip was present in a bar area above steak sauce and spices.

Raw chicken was stored over potato hash. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken was stored over bread buns. Corrective action was taken.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Wiping cloth sanitizer solution was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

Coffee filters were not stored inverted to prevent contamination.

The interior of an ice machine was rusted.

A follow-up inspection was required.

RJ Gator’s of Bradenton, 6100 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Chili that was being held for future use had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued and the food was discarded.





Cans of artichoke hearts and clam juice were dented at the seams. Corrective action was taken. The cans were discarded.

Raw ground beef was stored over crab legs in a reach-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

A soda gun and soda gun holsters in the bar area were soiled.

Multiple food items in a walk-in cooler were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.





Walls throughout the kitchen were soiled.

Two bags on unwashed onions were stored next to pulled pork. Corrective action was taken.

Reach-in cooler doors and shelves underneath prep tables were soiled.

Six pairs of tongs were stored on equipment door handles throughout the kitchen.

Floors were unclean throughout the kitchen and in dry and cold storage areas.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Stone River Retirement Community, 7360 55th Ave. E., Bradenton

Bean soup and clam chowder that were being held for future use had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and the items were discarded.

Raw animal foods (beef and pork) were not properly separated from one another in a walk-in cooler based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Corned beef hash was date-marked as more than a week old. Corrective action was taken. A person in charge discarded the food.

Butter pats were stored at room temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Baked ziti in a walk-in cooler was not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Hood vents were soiled with grease.

An exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

The food establishment met inspection standards.

Hibachi Express Bradenton, 4533 14th St. W., Bradenton

An employee failed to wash hands before handling food in a to-go container. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure.

Raw pork was stored over unwashed produce in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant’s menu advertised a crab dish that was actually made with imitation crab. A person in charge said that the menu would be updated.

The inside of an ice machine was soiled with mold-like substance.

No currently certified food service manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling.

Beef, chicken and shrimp being held for future use in a walk-in cooler were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Single-service items were not stored inverted to prevent contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Single-service items were stored on the floor.

Hood vents were soiled with grease.

Gaskets on multiple cooling units were soiled with mold-like substance.

No copy of the restaurant’s latest inspection report was available.

The interior of a microwave was soiled with old food debris.

Food was stored on the floor in a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer and in the main kitchen area. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Pho House, 7240 55th Ave. E., Bradenton

An inspector observed an employee return from a break outdoors and fail to wash hands before beginning work. The inspector advised on proper handwash procedure. Corrective action was taken.

An employee rubbed hands together for less than the required 10-15 seconds while washing hands. An inspector advised on proper handwash procedure. Corrective action was taken.

An employee washed hands in warewashing sink instead of an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Proof of required food safety training was not available for two employees.

Shrimp and cooked tofu that were being held for future use were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.





Cooked pork was being thawed at room temperature. Corrective action was taken. The meat was moved to a reach-in cooler for thawing.

To-go containers were not stored inverted to prevent contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Hood vents were soiled with grease.

The interiors of an oven and a microwave were soiled.

A rice scoop was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple sauce containers were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek, 8512 Cooper Creek Blvd. #100, Bradenton

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. A restaurant operator placed a service call for the machine.

Chicken, chicken salad and fish were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken. The items were iced down.

Chemicals were stored next to single-service items and a box of wine. Corrective action was taken.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink.

A hood filter was missing from automatic fire suppression/exhaust system.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Skillets, 9722 S.R. 64, Bradenton

Spray hand sanitizer was stored next to to-go containers. Corrective action was taken.

Medicine was stored next to dry goods on a food prep shelf above a floor mixer. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant’s menu misidentified several fruit juices served.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

Employee beverages were stored in restricted areas.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Taquerita Zafritas, 5108 15th St E, Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmers Market)

There was no proof of required food safety training for two employees.

Chicken, chicken soup, pork and beef were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Hood filters were soiled with grease.

No copy of the restaurant’s latest inspection report was available.

A follow-up inspection was required.

WingHouse of Bradenton, 5105 14th St. W., Bradenton

During a second follow-up visit for previous violations, an inspector again found unresolved issues.

There was still no proof of food manager certification for a manager or person in charge.

Floors were again soiled.

Another follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.