beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa City Council Approves Ordinance 3 of 2022
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa City Council met at a work session on Wednesday night and an ordinance was approved authorizing the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation of the Municipal Authority of the City of Aliquippa. The amendment was necessary due to a clerical correction ,Solicitor Myron Sainovich told council.
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
PennDOT unveils plans online for 3 bridge replacements in Westmoreland
PennDOT is presenting online plans for three bridge replacement projects in Westmoreland County. The projects are on East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield, Route 356 in Allegheny Township and Route 906 in Rostraver. The Hempfield project will replace the East Pittsburgh Street bridge over Route 30 with a single-span prestressed concrete...
Grant money is moving several Mercer County projects along
Money is necessary to move projects. Four in Mercer County have received state funding, and it will help them take big steps forward.
Officials look to market shuttered Westmoreland test track
Westmoreland County officials will continue to pursue development of a $20 million test track facility despite the shuttering of Argo AI, a marquee tenant at the East Huntingdon site. “There’s a strong demand for test track space, and I’m pretty confident we will be able to back-fill this facility with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
Complaint alleges Southwest Greensburg improperly pushed for elimination of library tax
A complaint was lodged this week with the Westmoreland County Board of Elections asking it to investigate a claim that Southwest Greensburg improperly lobbied borough voters to support a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the referendum is approved, it would eliminate a 1-mill annual library tax. The complaint...
WFMJ.com
$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township
A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
explore venango
PennDOT Stresses Caution After Attenuator Struck in Venango County I-80 Work Zone
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to drive safely in work zones as construction and maintenance activities continue as weather permits. PHOTO: The pictured attenuator was one of two struck during crack sealing operations along Interstate 80 in Venango County earlier this...
WFMJ.com
Thousands without power in Mahoning, Trumbull counties
Thousands of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning across the Valley. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,222 outages in the city as of noon. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored is now...
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Washington County is charging people to search court documents — an unusual and undue burden, experts say
HARRISBURG — A Western Pennsylvania county is imposing a $10.50 “search fee” on public requests for court documents, a levy that open records advocates say adds an unusual and undue financial barrier to constitutionally required access. Between May 2021 and May 2022, Washington County collected $1,026.50 from...
Local contractor arrested for allegedly failing to deliver on promised work
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor is facing several felony charges for failing to deliver on promised work at three homes in Forest Hills. He was arrested Friday. “It’s disappointing to say the least,” said Tim Rindt, who owns two properties on Washington Road. He paid to...
Government Technology
Washington County, Pa., to Expand Internet to 5,000
(TNS) — Washington County officials are pressing ahead with an ambitious internet access expansion plan by earmarking up to $50 million to connect 5,000 homes, schools and businesses. The project, which is the latest phase of a plan to connect all of the county, will unfold over the next...
beavercountyradio.com
Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Dies in Ellwood City While Trimming A Tree
(Ellwood City, Pa.) An unidentified man working on tree on Division Road in Ellwood City died yesterday after he fell 30 feet from where he was working in the tree. He suffered cardiac arrest after a branch he was cutting fell and struck him causing the ladder to topple over. The unidentified man didn’t hit the ground and was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.
West Virginia woman killed in Allegheny County crash
A West Virginia woman was killed after a vehicle collision Wednesday in North Fayette. Patricia Astfalk, 76, of Weirton, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:21 p.m. The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m. in the area of 8072 Steubenville Pike. Her death is being...
WPIAL football playoff brackets revealed
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The playoff pairings are set in the six classes of the WPIAL. They were announced Saturday afternoon on the TribLive High School Sports Network. All higher seeds are the home team. In 6-A, Mt. Lebanon is the defending champion. There are only five teams in...
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: Rocco Cozza Is The Founder Of Cozza Law Group & Co-Host Of “The Entrepreneur Life” On Beaver County Radio
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “When I look back at how we do the show on Saturdays, and we kind of bounce all over the place…that is truly the mind of an entrepreneur.”. That “show” is called The Entrepreneur Life, which airs 10:30 to 12:30 Saturdays on Beaver County Radio....
WFMJ.com
Traffic backed up on I-80 Westbound in Mercer County after trailer catches fire
I-80 Westbound traffic is backed up near the Ohio state line in Mercer County due to a truck trailer that caught on fire. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker and that the fire is out. However, traffic is still backed up in the area.
