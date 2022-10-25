The backdrop of many of my best childhood memories, Costco's industrial, cavernous locations were a cherished spot where my father would take my brother and me, allowing us to run amok collecting free samples as he hauled bulk products onto his super-sized shopping cart. Fast forward 25 years, and Costco became my family's ideal store during the early days of COVID-19 back in spring 2020. The bulk superstore is no frills, offering everything from razors to liquor, food to electronics, glasses to hearing tests. Whether you're enjoying their amazingly delicious baguettes or you're tearing into a moist, well-seasoned and crisp-skinned rotisserie chicken, Costco truly has something for everyone.

