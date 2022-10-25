Read full article on original website
Related
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022
Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
The 10 best Costco bakery goods being sold this autumn
The backdrop of many of my best childhood memories, Costco's industrial, cavernous locations were a cherished spot where my father would take my brother and me, allowing us to run amok collecting free samples as he hauled bulk products onto his super-sized shopping cart. Fast forward 25 years, and Costco became my family's ideal store during the early days of COVID-19 back in spring 2020. The bulk superstore is no frills, offering everything from razors to liquor, food to electronics, glasses to hearing tests. Whether you're enjoying their amazingly delicious baguettes or you're tearing into a moist, well-seasoned and crisp-skinned rotisserie chicken, Costco truly has something for everyone.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Texas
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
Eater
A Couple Smokes More Than Meat at Their Logan Square Restaurant
Flat & Point has remained closed since August in Logan Square, but owners Brian and Taylor Bruns have a plan. They’re reopening the restaurant with a new name — Dorothy’s Bistro — with a menu to give customers a better understanding they’re not a barbecue restaurant.
Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru
Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
I run an 8-figure biscuit business that started as a side gig. Here's how I caught the attention of major distributors like Whole Foods and Costco.
Ayeshah Abuelhiga started Mason Dixie as a biscuit pop-up. Now it's an eight-figure business with stock at Costco, Target, and Whole Foods.
Thrillist
Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough Product Due to Possible Contamination
Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed to stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. There is the potential for white...
Beyond Meat rolls out steak substitute in grocery stores
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Beyond Meat Inc. launched its newest offering, a steak substitute, in high-profile grocers nationwide on Monday. Beyond Steak will now be available at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize, Jewel-Osco, Sprouts and other grocers, CNBC reported. According to The Wall Street Journal, El Segundo, California-based Beyond...
Beyond Meat rolls out steak at Kroger, Walmart
Beyond Meat announced it is rolling out a plant-based version of steak tips, called Beyond Steak, at 5,000 Kroger and Walmart locations throughout the country.
Tree Hugger
The Ultimate Guide to Vegan Halloween Candy
For vegans, the scariest part of Halloween is the specter of animal products in all that candy. Non-vegan dairy, gelatin, and beeswax spook plant-based eaters away from their hauls. Even sugar—a controversial ingredient in cruelty-free communities—can keep vegans away. Luckily, a surprising number of classic Halloween candies are...
Thrillist
Beyond Just Unveiled a Plant-Based Steak
Some of the shine has worn off plant-based meats since they were suddenly on every menu. The mad dash of fast food restaurants and grocery stores getting a variety of easily accessible options was a boon for vegetarians and people looking for sustainable options for their next meal. Now, the presence of plant-based burgers and even chicken products is almost expected on most menus.
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Are Planning a Couples Costume for Halloween
Joseph Abdin teased what he and 'Big Brother 24' winner Taylor Hale have in store for Halloween, including that they're planning matching costumes.
Beyond Meat's New Vegan Steak Bites Just Hit Shelves, And As Someone Who Is Actively Trying To Eat Less Meat, I Have Plenty Of Thoughts
"Even my very skeptical partner ended up stealing a few pieces — and said he 'kind of loved it' and that it 'wasn't freaky like some other vegan meats.' (So if that's not a glowing review, IDK what is.)"
Eater
The Mind Behind Mestizo Is Opening a New Vegan Pan-Asian Restaurant on Belmont
When Ketsuda Nan Chaison first opened Thai vegetarian restaurant Kati, she had a clear vision in mind: A place serving the dishes she loved to eat, minus the animal products. “Being AAPI in America, we’re always saying, ‘Where’s the good Asian food around here?’” she says. “We just want to do that in a plant-based way. ... I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, it’s missing meat;’ it doesn’t need meat. We can make it as delicious without meat.”
Comments / 0