Country legend George Strait is coming to Tampa next summer

Pickleball players at Rowlett Park in Tampa.Photo courtesy of City of Tampa. Looking for a new way to enjoy the weekends with friends? By next year, you can find fun leisure in the form of pickleball at over 49 parks and recreation centers across Tampa Bay. Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, is a fun and simple game to pick up that is gaining popularity. This citywide expansion of the sport will not only provide endless fun for residents but will encourage kids and teens to stay active during hours away from school.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO