Country legend George Strait is coming to Tampa next summer
One of the greatest country songwriters of all time is headed Strait for Tampa Bay.
Tickets to see George Strait at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but opening the show is the popular country band, Little Big Town, plus Chris Stapleton who just headlined the old Gary amphitheatre.
Strait, making his first Florida appearance in a decade, is playing at just six stadiums across the country. Tampa is the only Sunshine State stop on the tour from the 70-year-old whose earned 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums during a three decades-long long career. [event-1]
