13 restaurants around Bradenton, AMI, Lakewood Ranch, Ellenton aced health inspections

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation or otherwise raise concern due to food safety and cleanliness issues.

But over the past several years, readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code , which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

Here are the restaurants and other food businesses that recently got perfect marks (no violations) or near-perfect marks (only a few minor violations) in Manatee County. These inspections were conducted between October 14-21, 2022.

BeerSauce Shop Bradenton , 419 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Breakfast At Victoria’s , 5315 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach (opening soon)

Con Sabor Mexicano Restaurant , 5700 Fifth St. E. #D, Bradenton

Fifty Three Fifty The Pourhouse , 5350 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

Georgia Girl Soul Food And Catering , 3522 U.S. 41, Palmetto (food truck) (no violations)

McDonald’s , 5299 33rd St. E., Bradenton

Popi’s Place IV , 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton

Wilder’s Pizza , 827 14th St. W., Bradenton

Subway , 11513 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

The Taco King Corp. , 491 Cortez Road, Bradenton (food truck)

Truman’s Tap & Grill , 11161 S.R. 70 E. #100, Lakewood Ranch

Tsukino Sushi Bar Restaurant , 5959 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton (inside Ellenton Premium Outlets) (no violations)

Wingz N Thingz , 1518 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.