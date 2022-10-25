ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

13 restaurants around Bradenton, AMI, Lakewood Ranch, Ellenton aced health inspections

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation or otherwise raise concern due to food safety and cleanliness issues.

But over the past several years, readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code , which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

Here are the restaurants and other food businesses that recently got perfect marks (no violations) or near-perfect marks (only a few minor violations) in Manatee County. These inspections were conducted between October 14-21, 2022.

BeerSauce Shop Bradenton , 419 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Breakfast At Victoria’s , 5315 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach (opening soon)

Con Sabor Mexicano Restaurant , 5700 Fifth St. E. #D, Bradenton

Fifty Three Fifty The Pourhouse , 5350 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

Georgia Girl Soul Food And Catering , 3522 U.S. 41, Palmetto (food truck) (no violations)

McDonald’s , 5299 33rd St. E., Bradenton

Popi’s Place IV , 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton

Wilder’s Pizza , 827 14th St. W., Bradenton

Subway , 11513 Palmbrush Trail, Bradenton

The Taco King Corp. , 491 Cortez Road, Bradenton (food truck)

Truman’s Tap & Grill , 11161 S.R. 70 E. #100, Lakewood Ranch

Tsukino Sushi Bar Restaurant , 5959 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton (inside Ellenton Premium Outlets) (no violations)

Wingz N Thingz , 1518 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Food truck owners in Manatee County cook for Hurricane Ian victims

BRADENTON, Fla. — As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals. As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County dropping fares for MCAT buses

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting Nov. 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there for free. The Manatee County Area Transit is starting an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation, in hopes of encouraging the use of mass transit and reducing operational costs. Fares will still be...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL

A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Days numbered for historic Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton

To keep their Mixon Fruit Farms thriving, Dean and Janet Mixon dipped into unfamiliar territory over the last 16 years, such as hosting weddings, creating a wildlife viewing area, growing bamboo and being a producer of broghies. At this point, it just wasn't enough. The Mixons said their business, which...
BRADENTON, FL
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk

Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
VENICE, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Area Transit Goes Fare-Free

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 28, 2022) – Starting Tuesday, November 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there without paying a fare as Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) initiates an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation. Passengers will not have to pay on MCAT buses in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

North Manatee County to get second major medical facility

North Manatee County is primed to get its second major medical facility. The latest one comes from HCA Florida Healthcare, which plans to build a medical center that will anchor a health-oriented complex in North River Ranch, a master-planned community in Parrish. Dubbed the North River Ranch Village Center, it will be home to mixed-use spaces like an organic grocer, restaurants, fitness center and a brewery, according to a statement. The center is on the northeast corner of Moccasin Wallow Road and Fort Hamer Road.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Arcadia crash leaves Motorcyclist dead

ARCADIA, Fla. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car on US 17 Northbound left one person dead. The accident took place south of Daniel St. in Desoto County at around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who has not been identified, was approaching the intersection before a car...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

After 25 Years in Business, Cortez's Beloved Sea Hagg Is Closing

The beloved Cortez antique shop Sea Hagg is—now was—a nautical museum of seafaring, with a story behind every item. It was an ode to the life of sea dwellers both mythical and real. From top to bottom, and even outside, Jan Holman’s shop overflowed with ships’ portholes, cast bronze propellers, sailors’ compasses and nautical clocks. A kayak hull hung from a ceiling, as did chandeliers made from fish hooks. Glass cases were stuffed with fossils, tortoise shells and coral, and there were plenty of cheaper, touristy objects like shells, jewelry, cute seahorses and mermaids of all sizes. A boat on the property named the Deanna Belle and The Sea Hagg Art Car, complete with a mermaid tail, had been in many parades and events over the years.
CORTEZ, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lisa likely to develop in the Caribbean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It ain’t over till it’s over” the famous line from the baseball legend Yogi Berra holds true for baseball and hurricane season. We continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather over the east central Caribbean. Conditions are becoming favorable for developing into a tropical depression or even a named storm by early next week. It is expected to move west into the west Caribbean and should stay to our south. The chance of developing into a named storm is high over the next 5 days.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: St. Pete apartments sell; Gateway construction

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. A custom-built and LEED-certified home in the exclusive Snell Isle neighborhood is listed for sale with an asking price of $8.99 million. The 3,786-square-foot estate at 200 Brightwaters Blvd. NE has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The builder is the current homeowner,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
4K+
Followers
91
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy