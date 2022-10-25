Read full article on original website
Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17 rebounds. Holiday also had 12 assists as the Bucks withstood Trae Young’s 42-point effort and improved to 5-0. The Hawks trailed 118-115 after calling a timeout with 23.2 seconds left, but DeAndre Hunter was called for an offensive foul on Wesley Matthews before Atlanta could throw the ball inbounds. Milwaukee sealed the win from there, with Antetokounmpo delivering the emphatic punctuation by dunking in the closing seconds after Holiday stole the ball from Young.
MVP Smith scores and Thorns beat Current 2-0 for NWSL title
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sophia Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women’s Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league’s inaugural season, and again in 2017. The three titles are the most for any team in the league. The Current had a costly turnover before Smith went down the field, maneuvered around goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and deftly scored in the fourth minute. Smith nearly had another goal in the 27th minute, but her shot went just wide. Smith is the second MVP recipient to score in the championship game, joining Lynn Williams for North Carolina in 2016. At 22, she’s also the youngest player to score in a league final.
Thorns become three-time NWSL champion with win over Current
Sophia Smith scored an early goal and the Portland Thorns controlled play throughout the match while recording a 2-0 victory
Fantasy guru Berry taking advantage of move from ESPN to NBC
In a year that has seen plenty of changes among NFL broadcasting crews and networks, one of the more under-the-radar moves was Matthew Berry going from ESPN to NBC. Berry had been a mainstay for 15 years as ESPN's fantasy football guru, but wasn't on the network's main NFL shows, like “NFL Countdown” or “Monday Night Countdown.”
