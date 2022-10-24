Read full article on original website
CNBC
63% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — including nearly half of six-figure earners
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is near a historic high, according to a recent report. Almost half of those earning more than $100,000 say they are just getting by. As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, families are finding less...
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
CNN's Gabe Cohen speaks with senior Americans about how they are dealing with the squeeze of inflation and how they're coping with rising costs.
States are sending out inflation relief checks, but some say they could contribute to rising prices
One Harvard professor has argued that the payments in California, one of the biggest programs, could contribute to inflation. Several states are sending taxpayers money to help them cope with inflation, but some economists warn that the payments will do little to alleviate the pain of rising costs and could further fuel inflation.
Inflation is draining the fun out of life as American consumers are forced to prioritize their household budgets.
American Consumer Credit Counseling's latest Financial Health Index finds people are curtailing some of the simple luxuries they typically enjoy while focusing on everyday necessities and paying debt.
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Meet a couple who retired and then quickly went back to work because of sky-high inflation
Stephen and Karen White retired in 2021, but then they rejoined the workforce. "The prices were rising and I was a little uncomfortable with our situation," Karen said. The Whites aren't the only ones who have unretired for financial reasons. Stephen and Karen White, who are in their 60s, were...
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
CNBC
66% of American workers are worse off financially than a year ago due to inflation, report finds
As the cost of living keeps rising, more Americans are struggling financially. Now, two-thirds of adults say they are worse off than they were just one year ago, according to a recent report. Nearly 1 in 3 workers, including those earning more than $100,000, run out of money before payday.
Half of Americans say the cost-of-living SQUEEZE is taking a toll on their health as millions turn to booze, junk food, and smoking as worries mount over rising energy bills this winter
Half of Americans say runaway inflation and high living costs are taking a toll on their health, as millions turn to drink, junk food, and smoking more as worries mount over electricity and gas bills this winter. Research at Toluna, a consumer insights firm, found that 50 percent of those...
Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
Low-income families to lose out ‘if benefits rise is not calculated by inflation’
Gains from the cut in national insurance (NI) for low-income families could be dwarfed by inflation if the Government decides to raise benefits in line with wages rather than inflation. According to research from Child Poverty Action Group and Action for Children, a family with two children earning less than...
Inflation is pushing half of Americans to consider second jobs
Stubbornly high inflation is pushing more than half of American workers to consider taking a second job, according to a new study from technology company Qualtrics. The survey of more than 1,000 adults with full-time jobs found that 38% have looked for a second job, while another 14% plan to do so, the company said. That means "more than half of working Americans have considered holding multiple jobs to pay for their living expenses," the company said in a statement.
US Could Accidentally Fall Into Recession: 3 Ways To Financially Prepare, According to Experts
Many are predicting the worst-case scenario for the U.S. economy next year: a recession. Some, including Bloomberg economists Eliza Winger and Anna Wong, foresee a 100% risk of recession by October...
CNET
Social Security's Big COLA Increase for 2023: When You'll Get It
Social Security recipients will see an 8.7% increase in their benefits next year, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. That's the largest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living adjustment, or COLA, has been automated annually since 1975. It's determined by changes in inflation in the third...
NBC San Diego
How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California
When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
moneytalksnews.com
Americans Are Losing $445 Monthly to Inflation: Here’s How to Protect Your Wallet
A new report from Moody’s Analytics highlights the pain that inflation is inflicting on us, month after month — and drops a number that puts the harsh reality in perspective. “The typical American household needs to spend $445 per month more to purchase the same goods and services...
Early retirement took off during the pandemic. An economic downturn could change that
Millions of workers left the labor force during the pandemic. Older workers have been slow to return, in part because many found themselves financially secure enough to retire.
