ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Half of Americans say the cost-of-living SQUEEZE is taking a toll on their health as millions turn to booze, junk food, and smoking as worries mount over rising energy bills this winter

Half of Americans say runaway inflation and high living costs are taking a toll on their health, as millions turn to drink, junk food, and smoking more as worries mount over electricity and gas bills this winter. Research at Toluna, a consumer insights firm, found that 50 percent of those...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
CBS Sacramento

Inflation is pushing half of Americans to consider second jobs

Stubbornly high inflation is pushing more than half of American workers to consider taking a second job, according to a new study from technology company Qualtrics. The survey of more than 1,000 adults with full-time jobs found that 38% have looked for a second job, while another 14% plan to do so, the company said. That means "more than half of working Americans have considered holding multiple jobs to pay for their living expenses," the company said in a statement.
CNET

Social Security's Big COLA Increase for 2023: When You'll Get It

Social Security recipients will see an 8.7% increase in their benefits next year, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. That's the largest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living adjustment, or COLA, has been automated annually since 1975. It's determined by changes in inflation in the third...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC San Diego

How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California

When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
SAN DIEGO, CA
moneytalksnews.com

Americans Are Losing $445 Monthly to Inflation: Here’s How to Protect Your Wallet

A new report from Moody’s Analytics highlights the pain that inflation is inflicting on us, month after month — and drops a number that puts the harsh reality in perspective. “The typical American household needs to spend $445 per month more to purchase the same goods and services...

Comments / 0

Community Policy