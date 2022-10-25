Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What to Know About SkyBridge Michigan: Height, Construction Details, Hours and More
Offering stunning panoramic views of the colorful foliage, the approximately 12,000-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan is officially open to the public. The bridge located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City is actually the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world, and it offers quite the experience - whether you're in for a thrilling adventure or just want to take in the sights.
Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Center Road On Old Mission Peninsula
If you’re looking for a new business venture, a summer getaway, or full time residence, the perfect property is waiting for you on Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City. Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you there.
Crawford County Avalanche
Group breaks ground for Fred Bear monument
Statue of the hunting icon to be placed in Grayling city park near the pavilion. Fred Bear Day board members gathered at the city park on Monday, October 24, for a ground-breaking ceremony as they continue the project to add a Fred Bear monument to the area. In July, the...
The Portal to Hell can be found in on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Bear Creek Township (Bear Creek Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon. On US-31 near Manvel Road, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to an accident involving two cars at around 2:27 p.m.
UpNorthLive.com
77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
Traverse City Takes Next Steps in Master Plan Process
Results of a recent community survey are now complete, as Traverse City is working towards building a new Master Plan. Leaders at City Hall launched the effort this summer. The idea of a Master Plan is to create a vision of what the community members want to see, and what’s needed to get there.
77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI - A 77-year-old Afton man died Wednesday after he was involved in a two-car crash on US-31 near Manvel Road. Michigan State Police say Harold Reynolds was traveling southbound on US-31 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the northbound turn lane, where he struck a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old Petoskey man.
Video Released of Suspect’s Car for Houghton Lake Schools Car Break-Ins
UPDATE 10/27/22 4:23 p.m. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office has shared video of a suspect’s car from Saturday night’s car break-ins at Houghton Lake Schools. According to witnesses, two people wearing hoodies and masks were saw driving the SUV videoed above. They are asking for anyone with...
No Students Injured In Houghton Lake School Bus Crash
Benjamin Williams, the superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools, says one of their buses was hit on Tuesday morning. He says the driver and 14 kids are all safe, with no injuries. Williams says the bus was getting back on the road after dropping off kids when a pickup truck...
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
Train Derailment Blocks Traffic In Cadillac
UPDATE 10/26/22 4:30 p.m. Chestnut Street is open. Great Lakes Railroad Police say they expect Haynes Street to be open tomorrow. Great Lakes Central Railroad says road closures are expected to last until Thursday, Oct. 27 for Haynes St., and until Friday, Oct. 28 for Chestnut Street. Please follow detour...
Traverse City Police Department gets Social Worker
After interviewing many applicants, the Traverse City Police Department has found their new social worker who will be tasked with helping the homeless community in the area. Traverse City local Jennifer Campbell will serve as a bridge between the police department and community members to deliver resources to those in need within the community.
AOL Corp
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
Man stabbed in neck, face, tongue after failing to buy woman food, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI – A man suffered multiple stab wounds, including a large laceration to his neck, in an attack Sunday, Oct. 16, by a woman who was upset the victim did not buy her food, police said. The victim, 49, suffered stab wounds to his neck, face, tongue...
Secret Chicago
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
528
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.http://secretchicago.com/
Comments / 0