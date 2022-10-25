ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanking Rankings entering NFL Week 8

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygAhj_0im1eRx800

Losing is contagious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lzf9s_0im1eRx800 (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

There are teams playing below .500 ball after 7 weeks that would have been unheard of in recent years. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are 3-4. This carousel is spinning out of control. By the way, the only reason Tampa Bay isn't in the rankings this week is it technically leads the NFC South. (Stats via Tankathon.com
)

16. Green Bay Packers (3-4, strength of schedule: .586)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmRO5_0im1eRx800 (Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Even with a difficult strength of schedule, it is hard to comprehend how Green Bay has tumbled this fast. Aaron Rodgers & Co. are looking at a fifth loss as they head to Buffalo. The tundra must be shaking at Lambeau.

15. Washington Commanders (3-4, strength of schedule: .575)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HE0f_0im1eRx800 (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The Commanders added another notch on the NFC East's resume as they downed the Green Bay Packers. It isn't as big a win as it would have been in previous years, but Taylor Heinicke topping Aaron Rodgers merits a mention.

14. Chicago Bears (3-4, strength of schedule: .558)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enFH9_0im1eRx800 Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

A stunning performance by the Bears against the Patriots in Foxborough and they tumble some spots by winning.

13. New England Patriots (3-4, strength of schedule: .531)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20b7Du_0im1eRx800 (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Things went sour quickly for Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Monday Night Football. Now they are faced with a trip to play the Jets. Times have changed. The Patriots' coach needs a fix quickly.

12. Arizona Cardinals (3-4, strength of schedule: .500)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGkT8_0im1eRx800 (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cardinals got a huge defensive effort with a pair of pick-sixes in the win over New Orleans. A lot of points were scored by both teams, which makes one believe neither is that good.

11. Miami Dolphins via San Francisco 49ers (3-4, strength of schedule: .457)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6iiT_0im1eRx800 (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Dolphins need the 49ers to stay in the rankings because they forfeited their first-round pick among the penalties their owner picked up in the offseason.

10. Atlanta Falcons (3-4, strength of schedule: .415)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWw9K_0im1eRx800 (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Falcons were futile in their attempt to stop Joe Burrow. Hard teams to read here. They can win occasionally but are just as likely to get stomped.

9. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4, strength of schedule: .457)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjbUQ_0im1eRx800 (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Don't everyone get pumped about the Raiders getting a win over the Texans. The game was close for a long time before being broken open in the fourth quarter. This should do nothing to make anyone believe the Raiders are for real.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5, strength of schedule: .545)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvJq2_0im1eRx800 (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

This season is a loop for Jacksonville. It plays well enough to win but loses more often than not.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5, strength of schedule: .504)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPhLn_0im1eRx800 (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

Steelers fans should be happy they have Najee Harris, Kenny Pickett, and George Pickens. Focus on the positive, not the record.

6. Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (2-5, strength of schedule: .500)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3W13_0im1eRx800 (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

The Seahawks lead the NFC West. They got rid of Russell Wilson for a haul and look where they sit now with Denver's first.

5. Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (2-5, strength of schedule: .474)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0So9gz_0im1eRx800 (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

The Texans are positioned to have a pair of top-five picks. That would be great... if you believe the organization actually knows who to choose with them.

4. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints (2-5, strength of schedule: .470))

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZN51u_0im1eRx800 (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Everything is sunny in Philadelphia. The Eagles are perfect. The Phillies are going to the World Series. And the Saints keep losing!

3. Carolina Panthers (2-5, strength of schedule: .427)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EzO1_0im1eRx800 (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Just when it looked like Carolina was going to be a lock for the top pick, it goes out and downs Tom Brady with a former XFL QB. Topsy-turvy league.

2. Houston Texans (1-4-1, strength of schedule: .530)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSfSa_0im1eRx800 (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Texans feel a lot like the Jaguars—just not anywhere near as good. They will hang around for a while before fading.

1. Detroit Lions (1-5, strength of schedule: .580)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45AlPT_0im1eRx800 (David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

Welcome home, Detroit.

